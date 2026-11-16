Despite Dallas Goedert being an obvious trade candidate for the Philadelphia Eagles going into the 2026 NFL trade deadline, the team held onto the veteran tight end.

Once again, Goedert was teased with the possibility of leaving the Eagles, only to end up sticking with the team. He’ll become a free agent in the offseason.

Similar to seasons in the past, it might feel like Goedert is guaranteed to walk and suit up for a different team for the first time in his NFL career next season, but it was tossed out there by the NFL insider Adam Schefter that Goedert’s return to Philadelphia in 2027 shouldn’t be ruled out.

We’re still a long way from NFL free agency, but Goedert’s next move could be impacted by the future of the veteran quarterback, Jalen Hurts, who has a lot of questions regarding his future with the Eagles right now.

Dallas Goedert Future Hint Could Be Good News For Jalen Hurts

When it seemed like Goedert was good as gone following the Eagles’ Super Bowl win in 2025, Jalen Hurts made sure the veteran tight end felt wanted in Philadelphia still.

The veteran tight end told the media that Hurts’ consistent communication with Goedert contributed to his decision to return to the Eagles by restructuring his contract. Goedert then returned to the Eagles as a free agent, after testing the open market.

Of course, Goedert’s future doesn’t hinge on what Jalen Hurts does or wants, but his influence in getting Goedert back over the past two seasons shouldn’t be overlooked. The veteran tight end is a favorite target for Hurts. Therefore, if the Eagles are focused on keeping Goedert for another run, that could be viewed as a positive sign for Hurts’ future.

Health Comes First

For the time being, the Eagles still have a lot to learn about Hurts’ situation on the health front.

While the veteran quarterback entered the 2026 NFL season with questions regarding his future with the team for football reasons, health is at the forefront at this point.

Hurts appeared in the first five games for the Eagles this season. Heading into Week 5, he was dealing with calf soreness. It turned out to be much more severe than that.

The Eagles would eventually announce that Hurts was diagnosed with blood clots. He was shut down for the remainder of the 2026 NFL season.

It’s unclear what the future holds for Hurts, but if there is a high chance the Eagles will have him back under center for 2027, then keeping a player like Goedert around would be a logical decision.