NFL Trade Pitch Sees Eagles Part With Playmaker Entering Contract Season

Tight end Dallas Goedert has been a reliable playmaker for the Philadelphia Eagles since he arrived as a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. But it could be beneficial for both the Eagles and Goedert if they part ways.

That’s what Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski argued Thursday when he included Goedert on a list of players “who need a fresh start.”

Sobleski proposed the Eagles trade Goedert for 2026 fifth-round pick. Additionally, he argued Philadelphia could receive a better late-round selection through a draft pick exchange in the trade.

“The Philadelphia Eagles shouldn’t be in a hurry to move tight end Dallas Goedert. However, his production has dropped in three straight seasons, he turned 30 earlier this year, and he’s not signed beyond this year,” wrote Sobleski .

“Injuries have played a role in the downturn of Goedert’s production, but that doesn’t exactly work in the favor of an aging veteran.

“Goedert can still be a productive member of the Eagles offense, as he showed during last season’s Super Bowl run, where he caught 17 passes for 215 yards and one touchdown. However, Grant Calcaterra proved that he can fill the void left by Goedert, which he did during a four-game stretch last season while the latter dealt with a hamstring injury.”

Sobleski concluded that a Goedert trade at the NFL trade deadline makes the most sense for the Eagles. That’s especially the case with the Philadelphia tight end agreeing to rework his contract just a few weeks ago.

Eagles New Contract With TE Dallas Goedert

A Goedert trade appeared highly probable just a month ago. NFL.com’s Nick Shook wrote on May 7 that the Eagles explored trade possibilities for the tight end during the NFL Draft.

But a Goedert trade now seems unlikely, at least not before the season. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on May 7 the Eagles and Goedert agreed to a reworked the contract for the final year of his current deal.

“In the end, Goedert agreed to a restructure with the goal of remaining with Philadelphia and vying for a back-to-back Super Bowl wins,” wrote Shook.

With the new deal, Goedert will have a $10.7 million cap hit in 2025. He will still become a free agent next March.

If the Eagles were serious about keeping the tight end beyond this season, they likely would have offered Goedert a contract extension. That could have lowered his immediate cap hit even further.

But Goedert’s declining numbers likely prevented the Eagles from wanting to ink an extension with the tight end. Last season, he played only 10 games and had his lowest production since his rookie season.

Yet, the effort to rework the deal signals the Eagles aren’t likely to depart with Goedert before the start of the 2025 season.

Eagles TE Depth Heading Into 2025

With Goedert missing seven regular season games last season, 26-year-old tight end Grant Calcaterra received an increase in playing time.

He actually started more games than Goedert, 13, and played in every single regular season contest. While he didn’t light up the stat sheet, Calcaterra posted career highs of 24 catches, 298 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Calcaterra played 320 more snaps than Goedert last season.

If Calcaterra takes another step in his development, Goedert could be expendable. If that becomes the case by the NFL trade deadline, and Goedert is healthy, it could make sense for the Eagles to move on from the aging tight end.

Bringing back both tight ends for 2026 seems unlikely.

Having said that, if the Eagles are competing for another Super Bowl, it’s hard envisioning the team parting with Goedert even if it means losing him after 2025. Despite Calcaterra playing significantly more snaps, and Goedert declining due to injuries, Goedert still posted better statistics than Calcaterra in 2024.

The Eagles probably aren’t going to trade Goedert in October if he’s the team’s best offensive tight end again. That means Goedert may have to wait until 2026 for his fresh start.