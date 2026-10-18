Eagles’ Star TE Tabbed As Logical Trade Target For Panthers

Going into Sunday’s action against the Carolina Panthers, the Philadelphia Eagles are trying to figure out who they are this season.

A loss sends them into a four-game hole, with a 2-4 record. A win buys them an additional week of thinking they might have a chance at heating up and making a late-season run.

If the former scenario takes place, the only thing heating up would be the Eagles’ chances of becoming sellers at the 2026 NFL trade deadline. If they reach that point, the veteran tight end Zach Ertz could end up on the block, considering his contract circumstances.

Could Sunday’s game serve as an audition?

Eagles’ Dallas Goedert Tabbed As Logical Trade Target For Panthers

PhillyVoice’s Jimmy Kempski ran through a handful of names the Eagles could move at the deadline if they go into sellers mode.

“Each of the last two offseasons it has felt like Goedert would be moving on to another team, but he has remained in Philly. He turns 32 in January and is scheduled to be a free agent in 2027,” Kempski wrote.

“Goedert’s blocking is on the decline, but he is still a good receiver and teams around the league want to be TE-heavy.”

This season, Goedert has appeared in three games for the Eagles. He had a monster Week 1, posting two touchdowns. In Week 2, he went out with a knee injury early, which forced multiple absences.

When the Eagles faced the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, Goedert was back on the field and caught six passes for 38 yards in a gritty loss. Although his time has been limited this season, it’s clear he was Jalen Hurts‘ most reliable target in tough situations in the three games he played.

The Panthers currently have Tommy Tremble and Darren Waller as their two tight ends. They’ve been serviceable, but Carolina would see Goedert as an upgrade.

As for the price, Kempski projects that Goedert could land the Eagles in the ballpark of a fourth-round pick. Not bad value for a guy who could take a walk in the offseason anyway.