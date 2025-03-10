Hi, Subscriber

Eagles Asking Price for $57 Million Starter Revealed: Insider

dallas goedert trade
Mitchell Leff/Getty
Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert.

The Philadelphia Eagles are open to trading veteran tight end Dallas Goedert and are seeking at least a fourth-round pick, NFL insider Josina Anderson reported on March 9, 2025.

“There are league sources who believe the #Eagles are holding out hope for at least a 4th-round pick for TE Dallas Goedert in a potential trade, even if said pick was from later years like 26′ or ’27,” Anderson posted on X. “However, a lower pick & more of a salary adjustment is needed for some* teams to continue conversations.”

Goedert, 30, was drafted by the Eagles in the second round of the 2018 draft and will be entering the final season of a four-year contract worth $57 million. Goedert had 42 catches on 52 targets for 496 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns during the 2024 regular season.

In the postseason, Goedert had 17 catches for 215 yards and a touchdown, including 2 catches for 27 yards in Philadelphia’s Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs last month.

Dallas Goedert Played in Only 10 Games Because of Injuries in 2024 & Missed 3 Games in 2023

Goedert has dealt with injuries throughout his career, and played in only 10 games in 2024. He suffered a hamstring injury during week 6 against the Cleveland Browns and missed three games. Goedert then suffered a knee injury during the Eagles week 13 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens and was on the injured reserve until January.

Goedert played in 14 games in 2023 and 12 in 2022. He became the Eagles starting tight end in 2021 after Zach Ertz was traded to the Arizona Cardinals. Trading the 30-year-old Goedert in the final season of his rookie contract extension would be similar to how Eagles GM Howie Roseman handled Ertz, who was also 30 and headed toward free agency when he was moved.

According to Spotrac, Goedert has a cap hit of $12 million for the 2025 season.

Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni has had high praise for Goedert, telling Eagles.com’s Dave Spadaro, “I can’t say enough about what he brings to this football team He has an ability to make plays in big moments. I think that just speaks to how calm, cool and confident he is. When you’re confident in yourself in those moments, you shine in those moments. And then there are all the things he does in the run game for us, which are so important.”

Grant Calcaterra Could Step Into a Bigger Role for the Eagles if Goedert Is Traded

While there are similarities between the Eagles decision to trade Ertz early in the 2021 season, there is not as clear of a replacement currently on the Philadelphia roster as there was back then, when Goedert was already starting to step into a bigger role.

The Eagles do have Grant Calcaterra, who started multiple games during the 2024 season when Goedert was sidelined with injuries. Calcaterra had a career-high 24 receptions on 30 targets for 298 receiving yards and a touchdown in his third professional season.

He was quiet in the playoffs during the Eagles Super Bowl run with Goedert back in action, catching one pass for 4 yards against the Green Bay Packers. Calcaterra was drafted in the sixth round of the 2022 draft out of SMU and has one season left on his rookie deal.

The Eagles could also turn to the draft to replace Goedert if he is moved this offseason. Penn State’s superstar tight end Tyler Warren is being projected as a first round pick who will not likely fall to the Eagles at the 32nd pick, but Michigan’s Colston Loveland could be available there.

And there are several other options who could fall to the Eagles later in the draft, including Miami’s Elijah Arroyo, LSU’s Mason Taylor, Texas’ Gunnar Helm and Bowling Green’s Harold Fannin Jr.

Tom Cleary is an editor and reporter who covers breaking news, fantasy sports, golf, the NFL, NBA and UFC. Tom is based in Connecticut and started his career working in local newspapers. He has worked at Heavy as a writer and editor since 2015. More about Tom Cleary

