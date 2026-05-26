Former 1,000-Yard RB Predicted to Give Eagles ‘Rugged’ Backfield Option

The Philadelphia Eagles have three returning running backs from last season’s roster, including their top two backs in terms of rushing yardage. That could make it difficult for another running back, even a veteran such as Dameon Pierce, to carve out a role in 2026.

But USA Today’s Eagles Wire’s Glenn Erby sees Pierce getting an opportunity when the team’s offseason workouts begin.

Erby included Pierce on a list of five “under-the-radar players to watch” with the Eagles offense at OTAs.

“The Eagles quietly added one of the NFL’s more physical backup runners when they brought in Dameon Pierce,” wrote Erby.

“Pierce’s downhill style contrasts nicely with Barkley’s explosiveness and Tank Bigsby’s balance, giving Philadelphia another rugged option in short-yardage situations. OTAs should provide early insight into how Pierce fits within the offensive rotation and whether the Eagles envision a larger role for him than many expect.”

As a rookie in 2022 with the Houston Texans, Pierce posted 1,104 yards form scrimmage with five touchdowns. He rushed for 939 yards while averaging 4.3 yards per carry.

Pierce split last season with the Texans and Kansas City Chiefs.