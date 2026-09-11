Ex-Eagles RB Lands $33 Million Payday From Chicago Bears

Former Philadelphia Eagles running back D’Andre Swift landed a notable contract extension on Friday, September 11.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chicago Bears are investing in an additional three seasons with the former Eagles running back headlining their backfield.

“Sources: RB D’Andre Swift and the Chicago Bears have reached agreement on a 3-year, $33.75 million extension that includes $27.5M guaranteed. This is now Swift’s third NFL contract. Trevon Smith and David Mulugheta of Athletes First and the Bears just wrapped up the deal with the regular season’s start looming,” Adam Schefter wrote on X.

D’Andre Swift’s Eagles Stint

Before the Eagles landed a 2,000-yard season from Saquon Barkley, they benefited from the presence of Swift.

During the 2023 NFL offseason, the Eagles traded a fourth-round pick to the Detroit Lions to acquire Swift. It was a draft-day swap.

The Eagles rolled out Swift for 16 games during the 2023 season. He rushed for 229 carries, totaling 1,049 yards. Swift scored five touchdowns on the ground, while rushing for a career-high. He also had a touchdown in the air on one of his 39 catches.

When Swift hit the free agency market, he signed with the Chicago Bears on a three-year deal. The contract was worth $24 million. Swift rushed 253 times for 959 yards and six touchdowns.

He bounced back in year two with the Bears. Swift carried the ball 223 times for 1,087 yards and nine touchdowns.

Notching a career year in yards and touchdowns since his Eagles stint, Swift earned himself a deserved payday. The Bears are clearly sold on what the 27-year-old Philadelphia native brings to the table, as they look to make another playoff run.