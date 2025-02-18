As Eagles Weigh Salary Cap Moves, 3-Time Pro Bowler Emerges as ‘Expendable’

Fresh from their 40-22 trouncing of the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59, the Philadelphia Eagles are now focused on defending their championship and starting a potential dynasty.

Philly’s roster is currently a fair mix of uniquely talented young players combined with a strong group of veterans, but as it is every year, there’s going to be some turnover.

Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, two rookies who made an immediate impact during the Eagles’ Super Bowl run, promise to be staples in the secondary for years to come. Their development, coupled with the return of other seasoned players, might spell the end for a few of the team’s veteran cornerbacks.

“The Super Bowl-champion Eagles are in the bottom half of the league in cap space and don’t have great options when it comes to pre-June 1 releases. That means their best bets for saving will be to designate at least one post-June 1 cut, and arguably the most viable options would be James Bradberry IV or Darius Slay Jr.,” NFL.com’s Matt Okada wrote, adding:

“Designating either cornerback as such would result in cap savings of $4 million to $5 million, and it could be argued both were made more ‘expendable’ by the play of rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean in 2024. Bradberry would probably be the stronger choice, as he missed all of 2024 with injury and posted the third-highest passer rating allowed (112.1) by a cornerback in 2023, per Next Gen Stats (minimum of 500 coverage snaps).”

More on Why Eagles CB Darius Slay Is a Cut Candidate

Slay, who will be 34 at the start of the 2025 season, is due a non-guaranteed option bonus of $16.1 million on September 1, 2025, per Over the Cap. Given the team’s current salary cap constraints, releasing Slay could provide significant financial relief. By designating him as a post-June 1 cut, the Eagles would free up a combined $17.3 million in cap space over the 2025 and 2026 seasons, though this move would also push a substantial dead cap hit into 2026.

While Slay has been a key contributor to the Eagles’ defense, his production has seen a decline in recent seasons. In 2024, he recorded 49 tackles and 13 passes defended but failed to secure an interception during the regular season for the first time since his rookie year. This dip in performance, combined with his age, makes him a possibility for release despite getting named to three Pro Bowls in his five seasons with Philly.

Why CB James Bradberry Is Stronger Candidate to Get Cut

The Eagles will also be evaluating the future of Bradberry, who will be 32 at the onset of the 2025 season. Bradberry’s current $38 million contract includes a $7.8 million cap hit in 2025.

If the Eagles opt to release him with a post-June 1 designation, they would save nearly $5 million in cap space for the 2025 season and an additional $18 million in 2026. The financial incentive for Philly here is significant, especially considering the team’s need to manage the salary cap effectively while planning for future roster moves.

Bradberry’s performance trajectory has also been a point of concern. After a standout 2022 season, his coverage effectiveness declined in 2023. The veteran DB allowed a measly 54.2 passer rating to QBs throwing his way in 2022, but that number ballooned to 108.6 in 2023 (stats via PFF).

This regression continued into the 2024 season, during which he suffered a leg injury in practice before the season and was placed on injured reserve in August of 2024. Bradberry later revealed that the injury was a torn Achilles and Soleus muscle, sidelining him for the entire season. This combination of declining performance and significant injury raises questions about his ability to return to his previous form, making his high salary less justifiable.

We’ll see what happens, but expect the Eagles to cut one — if not both — of their veteran DBs this offseason.