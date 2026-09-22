After dealing with a key injury loss with Dallas Goedert going down, the Philadelphia Eagles made the decision to bring Zach Ertz back to the team.

The move was far from surprising, considering Ertz was getting linked to the Eagles throughout training camp.

It’s unclear if the Eagles would’ve moved in on Ertz without the shot to their depth, but the deal is done and the veteran tight end could be back in action as soon as Monday Night Football Week 3 between the Eagles and the Bears.

With Ertz back in action, the ex-Eagles cornerback Darius Slay joked that it’s time for him to come out of retirement.

Ex-Eagles Star Reacts To Zach Ertz Move With Return Tease

“Ok let me lace my cleats back up.. 2013 class still goin 😂😂😂,” Darius Slay wrote on X, in response to the Ertz news from the official NFL account.

Similar to Ertz, Slay entered the NFL in 2013. He was the No. 36 pick in the second round out of Mississippi State.

While Ertz started his career with the Eagles, Slay was with the Detroit Lions from 2013 to 2019. Ahead of the 2020 NFL season, the Eagles picked up Slay in a trade.

At the time, Ertz was still playing tight end for the team, but he was eventually traded to the Arizona Cardinals. Over the past two seasons, Ertz played for the Washington Commanders. He went down with a season-ending injury last year.

Slay’s season didn’t end with a devastating injury, but it was a disappointing way to go out. He spent 10 games with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Slay came up with 36 tackles, three pass deflections, and zero interceptions.

Slay and the Steelers decided to part ways. After getting waived, the Buffalo Bills claimed Slay. If the Bills had allowed him to pass through, the Eagles were expected to give Slay a second stint. Instead, Buffalo held strong and Slay wouldn’t suit up for them. He officially retired in March 2026.