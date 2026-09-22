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Ex-Eagles Star Reacts To Zach Ertz Move With Return Tease

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LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: Zach Ertz #86 of the Washington Commanders warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at Northwest Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

After dealing with a key injury loss with Dallas Goedert going down, the Philadelphia Eagles made the decision to bring Zach Ertz back to the team.

The move was far from surprising, considering Ertz was getting linked to the Eagles throughout training camp.

Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 17: Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during training camp at NovaCare Complex on August 17, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Yong Kim-Pool/Getty Images)

It’s unclear if the Eagles would’ve moved in on Ertz without the shot to their depth, but the deal is done and the veteran tight end could be back in action as soon as Monday Night Football Week 3 between the Eagles and the Bears.

With Ertz back in action, the ex-Eagles cornerback Darius Slay joked that it’s time for him to come out of retirement.

Ex-Eagles Star Reacts To Zach Ertz Move With Return Tease

Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 14: Zach Ertz #86 of the Washington Commanders reacts after a two-point conversion against Darius Slay Jr. #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 14, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles won 26-18. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

“Ok let me lace my cleats back up.. 2013 class still goin 😂😂😂,” Darius Slay wrote on X, in response to the Ertz news from the official NFL account.

Similar to Ertz, Slay entered the NFL in 2013. He was the No. 36 pick in the second round out of Mississippi State.

While Ertz started his career with the Eagles, Slay was with the Detroit Lions from 2013 to 2019. Ahead of the 2020 NFL season, the Eagles picked up Slay in a trade.

Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 09: Darius Slay Jr. #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

At the time, Ertz was still playing tight end for the team, but he was eventually traded to the Arizona Cardinals. Over the past two seasons, Ertz played for the Washington Commanders. He went down with a season-ending injury last year.

Slay’s season didn’t end with a devastating injury, but it was a disappointing way to go out. He spent 10 games with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Slay came up with 36 tackles, three pass deflections, and zero interceptions.

Slay and the Steelers decided to part ways. After getting waived, the Buffalo Bills claimed Slay. If the Bills had allowed him to pass through, the Eagles were expected to give Slay a second stint. Instead, Buffalo held strong and Slay wouldn’t suit up for them. He officially retired in March 2026.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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