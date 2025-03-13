Eagles Find Darius Slay Replacement In Division Rival’s $39 Million Cornerback

In the wake of Darius Slay‘s release from the Philadelphia Eagles, many questioned what the team would do at the position.

The franchise did not add any notable names in free agency at the corner position. And whilst they do have two of the better young corners in the game under contract for the next three years, Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, the Eagles still have a big gap at that second outside corner position in their nickel setup.

2023 fourth round pick out of Georgia, Kelee Ringo, was expected to be the frontrunner to hold down the position. However, the Eagles made a signing on Thursday that may have put a dent in those plans.

Per Jeff McLane of The Athletic, Philadelphia is signing former New York Giant, Adoree’ Jackson, to a one-year deal.

#Eagles have agreed to terms with former Giants/Titans CB Adoree Jackson on a one-year contract, an NFL source said. Depth pieces continued to be added, although Jackson's experience (82 career starts) suggests he could compete for outside CB spot with Kelee Ringo, et al.… — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) March 13, 2025

Adoree’ Jackson was signed by the Giants on a 3 year, $39 million deal after being released by the Tennessee Titans back in 2021. Despite never turning into that high level CB1 the team hoped he could become, Jackson was held onto by the team for the duration of his deal, and was re-upped last September on a one-year deal.

Now with changes coming to New York’s DB room; the team signed corner, Paulson Adebo, and safety, Jevon Holland, to big-money deals, Jackson was no longer in the franchise’s future plans.

How Will This Effect The Eagles’ Cornerback Room?

Jackson is not a bona fide starter in the NFL at this point in his career, and his recent play has done little to showcase otherwise.

However, with Slay’s big shoes to fill, having another veteran presence to push Ringo in training camp could be worth the price of admission for Jackson.

In an ideal world, the Eagles would line up with Mitchell and DeJean on the outside and put a safety – or re-sign Avonte Maddox – to play in the slot. However, DeJean is best when playing on the inside, having finished the season as the highest rated corner in the league, per Pro Football Focus.

Thus, it will likely have to be Ringo or Jackson on the perimeter.

Can Philadelphia Revive Adoree’ Jackson’s Career?

Over the last year or so, Philadelphia have gained a name for themselves as the proverbial “rehabilitation” for elite talents who have never quite put it together. Both guard, Mekhi Becton; and linebacker, Zack Baun – who was voted 1st team All-Pro this past season – came to the Eagles on cheap deals and became highly sought-after players less than a year later

Now, Jackson is a far more established player than either of Baun and Becton; both of whom were coming off just their rookie contracts; but Eagles defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio, does seem to have a knack for getting the most out of his guys.

Will Adoree’ Jackson turn into an All-Pro overnight – probably not. But aged just 29, he could well see his stock rise over the course of the season – and perhaps become a legitimate CB2 for Philly.