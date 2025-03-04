Hi, Subscriber

“Big Play” Slay Reveals The One Team He Wants To Play For After Eagles Exit

Darius Slay
Darius Slay

Although the Philadelphia Eagles only have four starters from last season departing the team in free agency later this month, they are a consequential bunch.

All of Milton Williams, Josh Sweat, Mekhi Becton and Zack Baun are expected to cash in this March after career years that ultimately helped the Eagles win their second Super Bowl ever against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

And on Monday it came out that the team will have more players departing their Lombardi Trophy-hoisting roster, as All-Pro corner, Darius Slay was cut alongside fellow corner, James Bradberry.

Although cutting Slay incurs a $22 million dead cap hit in 2025, it clears “Big Play” off the Eagles’ books for 2026 and beyond, where he had numerous void years that were set to account for a cumulative $25 million against the cap.

Despite having just been cut, it seems like there is one clear destination for the former Mississippi State star.

In a conversation with brothers Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown on the St. Brown Podcast, Slay emphasized that if he were to be released from Philadelphia, his chosen destination would be to return to the Detroit Lions.

“I might re-sign back hopefully, and if I ain’t there we’ll see what we’re doing,” Slay told the St. Brown brothers, “Because I do want to play one more year for sure though.”

When prodded by Amon-Ra, the 6 x Pro Bowler expressed his fondness for Detroit and his willingness to return if the opportunity arose.

“Oh I love Detroit, I got nothing but love. That’s my second home…I do a lot for the city still to this day…the two spots I would love to always be at is either Philly or [Detroit].”

Darius Slay Set For Detroit Reunion?

Whilst words said on a podcast are far from binding, Slay was not forced by any means to declare his love – for about a minute straight – for the city of Detroit and the Lions.

After spending seven years in the midwest, the Georgia native has, in his words, made Detroit his “second home”.

And luckily for Slay, it seems that a reunion could make a lot of sense for both sides; with starting corner, Carlton Davis, set to hit free agency next week, the Lions could well be on the hunt for their next exterior corner to start opposite former first round pick, Terrion Arnold.

With last year’s second round pick, Ennis Rakestraw Jr., projected best a slot cornerback – a role he will likely battle for with incumbent nickel, Amik Robertson – there is no natural successor to Davis in the secondary.

Although the team may opt for a younger CB2, such as the New York Jets‘ DJ Reed, Slay presents a likely cost-efficient, dependable player; one who is familiar to the fans and the city.

And no, the former Lion is not a long-term option, as he explicitly stated, but there is something perhaps romantic – and very feasible – about a return to Detroit.

 

Daniel Arwas Daniel Arwas is a sports writer who covers the NFL for Heavy.com. Daniel began his career in sports writing in 2022 and has covered the NFL and college football for Gridiron Heroics and The Hammer. More about Daniel Arwas

