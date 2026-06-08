With AJ Brown joining the New England Patriots for the 2026 NFL season, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is understandably excited to see the former Philadelphia Eagles’ All-Pro on his favorite team.

While Portnoy was admittedly skeptical of the Patriots acquiring Brown at first, stating he was “on the fence” about the trade, some recent developments have totally changed his mind.

Portnoy went on Wake Up Barstool on Monday, June 8, and expressed how shocked he was to find out that Brown was such a big Patriots fan, even while playing for two other NFL franchises. As the Barstool Sports founder claimed that Brown was wasting time elsewhere, it struck a nerve with Eagles fans.

Dave Portnoy Sparks Outrage From Eagles Fans With Bold AJ Brown Take

“I don’t know if I was in the loop with what a gung-ho Patriot guy this guy was,” Portnoy said. “This guy was just wasting time in Philadelphia and with the Titans just waiting to come to New England.”

Eagles fans felt that “wasting time” with the Eagles was a massive stretch.

chasecuppett_ pointed to the team accomplishments on X: 😂 one ring, 2 sb appearances , 3 2nd team all pros … why do they this bum on tv.

ApexFootball215 believes that it’s only a matter of time before the takes change: If – or when – the Patriots regress or AJ Brown goes into diva mode – Dave’s meltdown is going to be hilarious.

ColtonMLong believes the Patriots won’t get as far with Brown: AJ will have more Super Bowl rings with the birds than the Pats, just the way it is.

Profootballterm sends a warning to Patriots fans: You’re excited with his attitude now. Brown is toxic on the sideline if he isn’t getting the ball. You could be winning and he is pissed off.

BedollaFonzi claims the Patriots are under more pressure: He doesn’t win a championship in New England we will have a bigger conversation 👍🏾.

More warnings from AngelWTFWeiler: Hes got yall exactly where he wants yall. Enjoy the honeymoon phase.

Samhowie15 on the state of the league’s fans: Wasting time in Philadelphia but won a Super Bowl plus many other accolades 😭🤦‍♂️they really don’t want the Eagles to be successful at all on Twitter huh.

Why Did AJ Brown Want Out Of Philadelphia?

The answers weren’t totally clear.

While Brown has made it very clear over time that he grew up rooting for the Patriots, it seems that several factors have played into his desire to request out.

Brown and Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts grew apart. The team’s General Manager, Howie Roseman, stated that Brown felt this move was in his and his family’s best interest.

“I think that he just felt for his family, that at this stage of his career, it was something that he was desiring, that he was looking forward to,” Roseman told Eagles insider, Dave Spadaro.

“In all our conversations, (he was) very positive about his experiences in Philly. He just felt like going forward that that was something that he preferred.”

Was AJ Brown ‘Wasting Time’ With The Eagles?

Portnoy might’ve exaggerated that part, but he is an excited Patriots fan after all.

While Brown’s Eagles run ends on a low note, it certainly wasn’t a failed stint by any means. Following his three-year run with the Tennessee Titans, Brown joined the Eagles ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

During his first season with the Eagles, Brown caught 88 passes for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns. He became an All-Pro in his first season with the Eagles, helping them win an NFC Championship.

In year two, Brown caught 106 more passes for 1,456 yards and seven touchdowns. He was voted All-Pro once again.

Then in 2024, Brown had a 1,079-yard season with seven touchdowns. He picked up his third-straight All-Pro season and helped the Eagles win their second Super Bowl in franchise history.

Brown finished his Eagles career by exceeding 1,000 yards (1,003 to be exact) for the fourth year in a row. While the team’s success didn’t live up to the early hype, it’s still safe to say that Brown had a successful run with the Eagles.