Eagles Pro Bowl DE Named Philly’s ‘Best Realistic Trade Asset’

The Philadelphia Eagles considered trading defensive end Josh Sweat this offseason, but wound up restructuring his contract instead.

NFL Network insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported in March of 2024 that Philadelphia was taking trade calls from teams interested in adding Sweat, 26. Instead of moving him, however, Philly agreed to pay the veteran DE $10 million guaranteed in addition to incentives, which could bump it up to $13 million, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes Sweat is still on the table as a trade candidate, though. “Philadelphia has no reason to simply dump Sweat, but if it is looking to secure another player in a trade, he could become a valuable bargaining chip,” Knox wrote on July 1, adding:

“The Eagles won’t simply dangle Sweat on the trade market because he’s a proven contributor in their defense. Aside from draft capital, though, he’s arguably the best realistic trade asset Philly could offer.”

Is a Josh Sweat Trade Still on the Table for the Philadelphia Eagles?

It’s possible, but much more unlikely after the Eagles traded Haason Reddick to the New York Jets. Philadelphia signed former Jets pass rusher Bryce Huff to a three-year, $51 million deal this offseason, and together with Sweat, the duo should give the Eagles a solid pass rush.

Still, Knox believes the interest Sweat could garner from other teams is very real. ”He’d undoubtedly interest teams in pass-rushing help,” Knox wrote, also noting he doesn’t believe the loss of Sweat would be something Philly couldn’t overcome.

“While parting with Sweat would be a blow to Philadelphia’s defense, it wouldn’t be an outright disaster,” Knox added. “The Eagles should still be able to field a functional pass rush with Huff, Zack Baun, Brandon Graham, 2023 first-round pick Nolan Smith Jr. and rookie Jalyx Hunt.”

Perhaps that’s true, but if new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio had wanted to get rid of Sweat, the opportunity was there. Instead, the veteran pass rusher is sticking around.

Sweat Could Use a Bounce Back Season in 2024

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Sweat had a bit of a down season in 2023. In 17 games last year, Sweat finished with 43 total tackles (seven for loss), 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and 23 hits. While those aren’t bad numbers, per se, his sack total in particular fell off noticeably.

In 2022, he had a career year after amassing 11.0 sacks, 15 tackles-for-loss, also notching the first interception and defensive score of his career.

Sweat amassed 5.5 sacks by Week 7 last season, but as the 2023 season went on, he got to the QB far less, managing just 1.0 sacks Weeks 8-17. Still, he was disruptive enough, netting a career-high 43 QB hurries, per PFF.

“It’s just not showing up how I want it to. I’m affecting the quarterback,” Sweat said in December of 2023, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “That’s all I can say. I am affecting the quarterback more than I ever have in my career, at a higher level than I ever have in my career, won more rushes. The sacks just haven’t been hitting but I’ve been rushing better than I have in my career.”

Sweat made the Pro Bowl in 2021 after finishing with 7.5 sacks and 13 QB hits. It’ll be interesting to see how he starts his 2024 campaign — and whether the Eagles do decide to field calls for him again before the trade deadline hits on November 5.