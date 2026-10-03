Eagles’ ‘Hidden Gem’ Defender Called NFL’s Top Trade Asset

The Philadelphia Eagles don’t really have the money to pay defensive lineman Moro Ojomo what he’s worth in 2027 – that cash already went to defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter. As it should have.
That puts the Eagles in an interesting spot. Try to flip Ojomo for an asset they can use — likely a 2nd- or 3rd-round pick — or let him play out the year?
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox thinks Ojomo might be on the move, putting him at the top of his list of NFL trade assets headed into Week 4.
“Defensive tackle Moro Ojomo continues to be an integral piece of the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive front,” Knox wrote on October 3. “The 25-year-old recorded six sacks and 12 quarterback hits last season, and he has played a career-high 67 percent of the defensive snaps through the first three weeks of 2026 … there’s a very good chance that the Eagles can’t justify paying three interior defenders salaries that approach the top of the market. With Ojomo set to be a free agent in 2027, moving Ojomo before the trade deadline would make plenty of sense if the Eagles don’t plan to retain him. Good defensive tackles command a premium, and Philadelphia could expect a strong return for one just entering his playing prime.”
Ojomo Praised as ‘Hidden Gem’ on Eagles’ Defense
Knox previously singled out Ojomo as the Eagles’ “Hidden Gem” and theorized that no matter what happens — barring a catastrophic injury — he’s already secured a huge payday in 2027.
“With more sacks and pressures than Davis and Carter in the previous season, Ojomo is a hidden gem on the Eagles’ defensive front,” Knox wrote on June 26. “Philadelphia has a strong trio of interior defensive linemen, but the front office may not want to pay all three … as a 2023 seventh-rounder, he’s starting to exceed expectations and could generate significant buzz on his way to free agency.”
Eagles Got Significant Return on Rookie Contract
Ojomo’s play has already delivered a massive return on his paltry 4-year, $3.91 million rookie contract — several times over.
“Ojomo announced himself on the biggest stage — the Eagles’ Super Bowl win over the Chiefs — and carried that level of play into the 2025 season,” PFF’s Zach Tantillo wrote in February. “He ended the year with a higher PFF overall grade than Jalen Carter’s 71.0 and a higher PFF pass-rush grade than Jordan Davis’ 71.1, both first-round picks. That production showed up in the box score, as well, as Ojomo recorded 54 pressures, the second most on the Eagles and the sixth most among all interior defenders. He also notched six sacks, the second most on the team.”
Eagles’ ‘Hidden Gem’ Defender Called NFL’s Top Trade Asset