Eagles’ ‘Hidden Gem’ Defender Called NFL’s Top Trade Asset

The Philadelphia Eagles don’t really have the money to pay defensive lineman Moro Ojomo what he’s worth in 2027 – that cash already went to defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter. As it should have.

That puts the Eagles in an interesting spot. Try to flip Ojomo for an asset they can use — likely a 2nd- or 3rd-round pick — or let him play out the year?

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox thinks Ojomo might be on the move, putting him at the top of his list of NFL trade assets headed into Week 4.