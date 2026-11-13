Jaguars HC Gives Update on Ex-Eagles Star’s Debut After Trade

The Jordan Davis era is coming for the Jacksonville Jaguars — just not this week.

“Jaguars HC Liam Coen says DT Jordan Davis and S Jessie Bates won’t play Sunday vs. Titans,” ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe wrote on his official X account on Friday morning. “Neither Bates nor Davis has had a bye week. So this is way for JAX to give them rest for long haul and more time to learn playbook.”

The Jaguars acquired Davis from the Philadelphia Eagles in a blockbuster trade on November 9 — one day before the NFL trade deadline — sending the Eagles a 2027 1st-round pick and a 2029 2nd-round pick.

The Jaguars traded a 2027 2nd-round pick and a 2028 5th-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for Bates, a 3-time NFL All-Pro safety.

“New Jaguars S Jessie Bates and DT Jordan Davis are OUT Sunday vs. the Titans, as the organization is giving them their ‘bye’ this week,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on X. “Bates and Davis didn’t have a bye in Atlanta and Philadelphia, respectively, while Jacksonville already had theirs. The plan was to use this week to prepare, rest their bodies and make their debuts in Week 11 vs. the Giants.”

The Titans are 6-2 and lead the AFC South, while the Texans are 1-7 and just underwent a fire sale that sent their two best defensive players, safety Amani Hooker and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, to other teams.

Deal for Davis Called NFL’s ‘Worst Trade in Years

The Jaguars’ trade for Davis has been under the microscope in the last week — and not in a good way.

“This is the worst trade we’ve seen in years,” ESPN’s Ben Solak said on the Leaguewide podcast on November 10.

Much of the consternation over the Jaguars giving up that kind of draft capital is that Davis has, at times, been the third-best interior defensive lineman on his own team behind NFL All-Pro Jalen Carter and Moro Ojomo.

“The Eagles’ general manager is known for winning trade deals, and he did it again with this one,” Solak wrote on Wednesday. “To get a first- and a second-round pick for Davis, who has been an early-down run stuffer without much pass rush value to this point in his career, is astonishing work. At last season’s trade deadline, Quinnen Williams returned first- and second-round picks as well — arguably a better first, in that it was the better of the Cowboys‘ and Packers’ 2027 picks. Before this season’s deadline, Jeffery Simmons returned the Titans‘ two first-round picks. Simmons leads all defensive tackles in sacks (six), and Williams is tied for third (five). Davis is tied for 35th with 1.5.”

Eagles HC Emotional Talking Jordan Davis Trade

Davis was one of the most beloved Eagles in recent memory — something that came across when head coach Nick Sirianni talked about sending away the former 1st-round pick and Super Bowl champion.

The Eagles signed Davis to a 3-year, $78 million contract extension in March.

“I will miss, greatly and dearly, Jordan Davis,” Sirianni said on November 10. “And that’s a bond that we’ll have our entire lives. You know I love him. I’ll miss him. He gave so much to this place.”