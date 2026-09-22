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Eagles Delivered Bold Reality Check After Tight Win vs Titans

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Philadelphia Eagles v Tennessee Titans
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NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: Head Coach Robert Saleh of the Tennessee Titans congratulates Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles with their 24-20 win after the game at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans nearly pulled off an impressive upset against the Philadelphia Eagles.

After the game, Titans head coach Robert Saleh dropped an honest take that might not sit right with Philadelphia.

Robert Saleh Drops Honest Take On Eagles-Titans

Philadelphia Eagles v Tennessee Titans
GettyNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 20: Head Coach Robert Saleh of the Tennessee Titans high fives Jeffery Simmons #98 after play during the second half of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

“I feel like we outplayed them,” Saleh told reporters after the game.

“They just executed better in critical moments.. I told our team we’re gonna be sick when we watch this tape because we should be 1-1 right now. But we’re not, so credit to Philly. They executed”

The Eagles certainly didn’t win the way most imagined, but they proved in the past that the way of winning isn’t a concern to them at the end of the day.

Since football is “any given Sunday,” every NFL team knows they have to expect the unexpected. All week long, the Eagles credited the Titans for being better than what their record over the years suggests, and Tennessee nearly stunned the NFL world.

Still, the Eagles came out on top but left Nashville getting called out for being outplayed by the now-0-2 Titans.

Reality Check For The Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles v Tennessee Titans
GettyNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 20: Head Coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during the fourth quarter of the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

At 2-0, the record is flawless, but the Eagles have been in this position before. Just last season, the Eagles went unbeaten until Week 5.

Once they took their first loss, they showed signs of a possible collapse throughout the remainder of the year.

The Eagles still won the division and made the playoffs, but they didn’t go far. One and done by way of a loss against the San Francisco 49ers.

Sunday’s action gave the Eagles plenty of mistakes to look at for next week. When they hit the Monday Night Football stage against the Chicago Bears next week, the Eagles can’t make the same mistakes they did against the Titans.

Saleh served them a reality check–now they have to find consistency.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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