Eagles Delivered Bold Reality Check After Tight Win vs Titans

The Tennessee Titans nearly pulled off an impressive upset against the Philadelphia Eagles.

After the game, Titans head coach Robert Saleh dropped an honest take that might not sit right with Philadelphia.

Robert Saleh Drops Honest Take On Eagles-Titans

“I feel like we outplayed them,” Saleh told reporters after the game.

“They just executed better in critical moments.. I told our team we’re gonna be sick when we watch this tape because we should be 1-1 right now. But we’re not, so credit to Philly. They executed”

The Eagles certainly didn’t win the way most imagined, but they proved in the past that the way of winning isn’t a concern to them at the end of the day.

Since football is “any given Sunday,” every NFL team knows they have to expect the unexpected. All week long, the Eagles credited the Titans for being better than what their record over the years suggests, and Tennessee nearly stunned the NFL world.

Still, the Eagles came out on top but left Nashville getting called out for being outplayed by the now-0-2 Titans.

Reality Check For The Eagles

At 2-0, the record is flawless, but the Eagles have been in this position before. Just last season, the Eagles went unbeaten until Week 5.

Once they took their first loss, they showed signs of a possible collapse throughout the remainder of the year.

The Eagles still won the division and made the playoffs, but they didn’t go far. One and done by way of a loss against the San Francisco 49ers.

Sunday’s action gave the Eagles plenty of mistakes to look at for next week. When they hit the Monday Night Football stage against the Chicago Bears next week, the Eagles can’t make the same mistakes they did against the Titans.

Saleh served them a reality check–now they have to find consistency.