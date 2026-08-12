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Eagles Depth Chart Leaves Big Question Mark For QB2 Battle

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FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 28: Andy Dalton #14 of the Carolina Panthers warms up against the New England Patriots before the game at Gillette Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

As the Philadelphia Eagles inch closer toward their first game of the NFL preseason, the team released its unofficial depth chart on August 11.

Seeing as though it’s a rough draft, a lot can change over the next few weeks.

But for anybody looking to get a hint of who may have the upper hand in the backup quarterback battle, you’re out of luck. The Eagles will continue to keep it under wraps.

What The Depth Chart Says About Jalen Hurts’ Backup Battle

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GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 16: Tanner McKee #16 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field on August 16, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts is the guaranteed starter for the Eagles, as expected. When the depth chart is finalized for Week 1, it will be Hurts.

As for Tanner McKee and Andy Dalton, they currently share the QB2 spot on the depth chart. The Eagles aren’t going to give any hints. It’s an ongoing battle.

Who Seems To Be Winning?

New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 05: Tanner McKee #16 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Practice snap counts and evaluations from attending media is the only way to guess who could be winning the battle.

Most analysts have given Andy Dalton the nod this offseason, but the seasoned veteran isn’t exactly running away with the job.

It’s still too early to make a final call. Since the Eagles have three games of preseason action and could realistically allow Hurts to sit out for the entire three-week run, Dalton and McKee will get plenty of reps in the game action to state their case to the coaching staff.

Tanner McKee’s NFL Career

New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 05: Tanner McKee #16 of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media after a 20-13 win over the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The 26-year-old quarterback is a homegrown talent. He landed with the Eagles in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Over three seasons, McKee has just two starts under his belt. He appeared in a total of six games. Throwing 88 passes, McKee has completed 54 of his attempts for 597 yards. He tossed five touchdowns and just one interception.

Andy Dalton’s NFL Career

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GettyCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 30: Andy Dalton #14 of the Carolina Panthers warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium on November 30, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

The 38-year-old quarterback has been through his best days, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be a valuable backup option to Hurts, who rarely misses action.

In 2011, Dalton started his career with the Cincinnati Bengals. In 2020, he played for the Dallas Cowboys. Since then, he has had runs with the Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, and the Carolina Panthers.

With one start over four appearances last season, Dalton went 25-37 for 293 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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