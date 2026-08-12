Eagles Depth Chart Leaves Big Question Mark For QB2 Battle

As the Philadelphia Eagles inch closer toward their first game of the NFL preseason, the team released its unofficial depth chart on August 11.

Seeing as though it’s a rough draft, a lot can change over the next few weeks.

But for anybody looking to get a hint of who may have the upper hand in the backup quarterback battle, you’re out of luck. The Eagles will continue to keep it under wraps.

What The Depth Chart Says About Jalen Hurts’ Backup Battle

Jalen Hurts is the guaranteed starter for the Eagles, as expected. When the depth chart is finalized for Week 1, it will be Hurts.

As for Tanner McKee and Andy Dalton, they currently share the QB2 spot on the depth chart. The Eagles aren’t going to give any hints. It’s an ongoing battle.

Who Seems To Be Winning?

Practice snap counts and evaluations from attending media is the only way to guess who could be winning the battle.

Most analysts have given Andy Dalton the nod this offseason, but the seasoned veteran isn’t exactly running away with the job.

It’s still too early to make a final call. Since the Eagles have three games of preseason action and could realistically allow Hurts to sit out for the entire three-week run, Dalton and McKee will get plenty of reps in the game action to state their case to the coaching staff.

Tanner McKee’s NFL Career

The 26-year-old quarterback is a homegrown talent. He landed with the Eagles in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Over three seasons, McKee has just two starts under his belt. He appeared in a total of six games. Throwing 88 passes, McKee has completed 54 of his attempts for 597 yards. He tossed five touchdowns and just one interception.

Andy Dalton’s NFL Career

The 38-year-old quarterback has been through his best days, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be a valuable backup option to Hurts, who rarely misses action.

In 2011, Dalton started his career with the Cincinnati Bengals. In 2020, he played for the Dallas Cowboys. Since then, he has had runs with the Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, and the Carolina Panthers.

With one start over four appearances last season, Dalton went 25-37 for 293 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.