When it comes to AJ Brown’s exit from the Philadelphia Eagles, all of the discussion is typically about Brown’s fallout with the quarterback, Jalen Hurts.

The former NFL star DeSean Jackson doesn’t seem to believe that Brown’s desire to leave the Eagles prematurely falls solely on the relationship with Hurts.

The ex-speedster brought up Nick Sirianni’s name to remind NFL fans that the head coach didn’t exactly help the situation.

DeSean Jackson Calls Out Nick Sirianni’s Role In AJ Brown’s Eagles Exit

“It starts with the respect level,” Jackson said via Up & Adams earlier this week.

“I don’t know if you saw a few times last year, and I know you have. Did you see those looks and those eye contacts? But what is that? Nick Sirianni, AJ Brown, him coming off the field, Nick Sirianni going to cuss him out or say certain things.”

Sirianni and Brown had multiple sideline incidents over the years, even famously going at it during the Eagles’ Super Bowl blowout win against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The most recent–and final sideline moment–occurred during the Eagles’ Wild Card loss against the San Francisco 49ers in the 2026 NFL Playoffs.

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Typically, those moments would get overlooked in the end, but now they are talking points for somebody like Jackson, who feels like the head coach might’ve played a part in Brown’s displeasure with the Eagles.

“And then you’re walking into the locker room and you looking at your head coach like, don’t say nothing to me, I don’t respect you. Sometimes, these head coaches they can’t control,” Jackson added.

“Nick Sirianni, I’m not going to say he can’t control the locker room, but you have dominant personalities. AJ Brown is a very dominant personality. He plays the quiet, and I’m modest, but at the end of the day, he’s a very dominant personality. You can’t be a dominant wide receiver and a demanding wide receiver without being a dominant personality.”

AJ Brown’s Eagles Era Ends In 2026

The Eagles acquired Brown from the Tennessee Titans in 2022.

At the time, Brown and Jalen Hurts had a close relationship off the field, which helped them quickly form arguably the top QB-WR duo in the league.

Two years later, it was clear that the two NFL stars weren’t as tight. Brown admitted that they grew apart after he was traded to the New England Patriots.

Brown leaves the Eagles with four seasons of action. In Philly, he attended two Pro Bowls, earned All-Pro three times, and totaled 5,034 yards, along with 32 touchdowns.