Can The Eagles Dethrone The Seahawks? NFL Rankings Show Favorable Chances

Heading into the 2026 NFL Season, the Seattle Seahawks are the team that will get everybody’s best shot. The Philadelphia Eagles are no longer holding the throne as Super Bowl champions.

Can they get back to it? NFL.com’s Dan Parr recently ranked the top eight teams that have a shot at dethroning the Seahawks. To no surprise, the Eagles are on the list at No. 4.

What Is The Confidence Level In The Eagles?

“Last season ended with a thud, as the injury-plagued 49ers knocked the Eagles out of the playoffs on Wild Card Weekend. The last two times the Eagles were bounced from the first round of the playoffs, they played in the Super Bowl the following season. So, go ahead Philly fans, book your flights to Los Angeles in February! … No team has won more games than the Eagles since the start of the 2022 season. They’ve earned a spot in this conversation.” via NFL.com

Change became inevitable for the Eagles after such a disappointing season. When they lost games, they always felt like they should’ve won, but hurt themselves too often. When the Eagles won games, they still felt like they could’ve played better.

An ugly year ended with a Wild Card exit. Now, the Eagles are hoping that a change at offensive coordinator will get them back on track. The defense will see some minor changes, but they have a shot at being an elite group once again.

Playing in the same conference as the Seahawks, there is a chance the Eagles will have to go through Seattle in the playoffs if they make a deep run next season.

Who Are The Other Contenders And Where Do They Rank?

The Kansas City Chiefs made an appearance on the list. It seems not everybody is convinced the Eagles totally broke them just yet.

When it comes to the Detroit Lions and the Denver Broncos, they are seven and six. The two teams showed enough to prove they can be pretty competitve, but they’ll need to show more consistency. As for the San Francisco 49ers, they are fifth.

The three teams in front of the Eagles are the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, and Los Angeles Rams. They have been some of the most consistent contenders along with the Eagles over the years.