Ex-Eagles LB Finds New Home With Detroit Lions

Former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Devin White is joining a potential NFC contender after spending the 2025 NFL season out in Las Vegas.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, White has agreed to a deal with the Detroit Lions just as training camp is getting started.

via Jordan Schultz on X: Breaking: The #Lions are signing former All-Pro LB Devin White to a 1-year deal, per sources. The Super Bowl champion made 17 starts last season for the Raiders, while recording 174 tackles (3rd-most in the NFL), 11 TFLs and 1 INT.

White was a member of the Eagles’ 2024 team. However, he didn’t play a snap for them during the regular season.

Despite being signed on for a one-year, $7.5 million deal, White was released in early October. After the decision, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni made the reason behind the decision clear.

“You know, it goes back to Nakobe (Dean) and Zach (Baun) getting that spot, winning that spot,” the Eagles head coach told reporters, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“That’s not an easy situation. I can’t say enough good things about Devin and how he handled that really hard situation. Sometimes guys have roles on special teams, etc. And just in this particular case, this is where we were and just how it played out.”

The Eagles would go on to win the Super Bowl, with Zack Baun playing a key role for the defense. In 16 games, Baun racked up 151 tackles and 3.5 sacks. He led the NFL with 33 postseason tackles that year, while snatching two interceptions.

After getting cut by the Eagles, White went to the Houston Texans to finish out the season with seven appearances. He spent the 2025 season with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he racked up a career-high 174 tackles and picked up 2.5 sacks.

After finishing 9-8 in 2025, the Lions hope to get back into playoff contention. The Eagles won’t face White during the regular season. If both teams crack the playoffs, that would be the only time they’ll face each other in 2026.