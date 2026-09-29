As the Philadelphia Eagles faced a clear loss on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears, cameras panned to a frustrated DeVonta Smith on the bench.

The star wide receiver was understandably frustrated with his team’s performance against an NFC contender after firing off two wins in a row.

After the game, Smith had a blunt reaction to the team’s loss.

Eagles Star DeVonta Smith Gives Blunt Explanation For Loss vs Bears

“You turn the ball over, you’re going to get your a** whooped,” Smith told reporters in the locker room after the game.

Smith’s comments came after a three-turnover outing for the Eagles’ offense.

The first came from a Tank Bigsby fumble, which put the Bears in a great spot, when they were already holding the early momentum in the game.

The second turnover came in the red zone, when the Eagles were closing in on a massive drive to take some of that early momentum off of Chicago. The backup quarterback Andy Dalton threw the ball right into traffic in the end zone.

The third and final turnover came from Jalen Hurts. As the Eagles reached a desperate point, he forced a throw, and the ball ended up right in the defense’s possession. It wasn’t all on the offense on Monday, as the defense gave up 247 yards to a third-string quarterback and 128 yards on the ground.

But Smith can only speak for the unit he plays with, and the Eagles’ offense wasn’t acceptable.

DeVonta Smith vs The Bears

After a big showing on the road against the Tennessee Titans, Smith caught just six passes for 65 yards on the road against the Bears. He led the team with eight targets from Jalen Hurts.

Second in line was Dontayvion Wicks, who caught two passes for 32 yards. The rookie Makai Lemon was third. He had three catches for 29 yards.

After a 27-7 loss against the Bears, the Eagles will head home to host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 4.