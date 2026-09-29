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Eagles Star DeVonta Smith Gives Blunt Explanation For Loss vs Bears

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NFC Wild Card Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 11: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball after a catch against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

As the Philadelphia Eagles faced a clear loss on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears, cameras panned to a frustrated DeVonta Smith on the bench.

The star wide receiver was understandably frustrated with his team’s performance against an NFC contender after firing off two wins in a row.

After the game, Smith had a blunt reaction to the team’s loss.

Eagles Star DeVonta Smith Gives Blunt Explanation For Loss vs Bears

Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 13: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs after a catch against K’lavon Chaisson #45 of the Washington Commanders in the third quarter of a game at Lincoln Financial Field on September 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

“You turn the ball over, you’re going to get your a** whooped,” Smith told reporters in the locker room after the game.

Smith’s comments came after a three-turnover outing for the Eagles’ offense.

The first came from a Tank Bigsby fumble, which put the Bears in a great spot, when they were already holding the early momentum in the game.

Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 13: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before a game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on September 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The second turnover came in the red zone, when the Eagles were closing in on a massive drive to take some of that early momentum off of Chicago. The backup quarterback Andy Dalton threw the ball right into traffic in the end zone.

The third and final turnover came from Jalen Hurts. As the Eagles reached a desperate point, he forced a throw, and the ball ended up right in the defense’s possession. It wasn’t all on the offense on Monday, as the defense gave up 247 yards to a third-string quarterback and 128 yards on the ground.

But Smith can only speak for the unit he plays with, and the Eagles’ offense wasn’t acceptable.

 DeVonta Smith vs The Bears

Philadelphia Eagles v Tennessee Titans
GettyNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 20: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

After a big showing on the road against the Tennessee Titans, Smith caught just six passes for 65 yards on the road against the Bears. He led the team with eight targets from Jalen Hurts.

Second in line was Dontayvion Wicks, who caught two passes for 32 yards. The rookie Makai Lemon was third. He had three catches for 29 yards.

After a 27-7 loss against the Bears, the Eagles will head home to host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 4.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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