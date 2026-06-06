Going into the 2026 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles are going to see plenty of pressure placed on their QB-WR combo of Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith.

It won’t be the first time that Hurts will have to throw to Smith as his top wideout option for a long stretch, but Smith hasn’t been the long-term WR1 since before AJ Brown arrived in Philadelphia in 2022.

These days, Smith is proven. While there might be valid questions about his ability to still put up quality numbers without Brown serving as a decoy for him, an NFL writer encourages everybody to “buy stock” in Smith’s upcoming campaign.

Eagles Star DeVonta Smith Gets Bold Prediction For 2026 NFL Season

“He now transitions into life as the team’s No. 1 receiver and Jalen Hurts’ top target, while the Eagles’ entire offense also shifts to a new scheme under first-year OC Sean Mannion, who is expected to rejuvenate Philly’s stale pass game of yesteryear,” NFL.com Senior Staff Editor Brooke Cerosimo wrote.

“The stars are aligning for Smith to put up career numbers and earn his first Pro Bowl nod.”

Smith is a 27-year-old Pro Bowl-caliber receiver who has yet to earn his first trip to the game.

After decorating his resume in the NCAA before making his way to Philadelphia, Smith’s status as a co-star for the past four years prevented him from reaching his ceiling.

Still, he’s been a force for defensive secondaries.

DeVonta Smith’s Eagles Run

In 2021, Smith caught 64 passes for 916 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie.

During his sophomore effort, which included AJ Brown for the first time, Smith caught 95 passes for 1,196 yards and seven touchdowns. That remains his career-high in catches and yards.

In the following three years, Smith exceeded 1,000 yards two more times. During the Eagles’ 2024 NFL season, Smith had the chance to appear in just 13 games. He had 68 catches for 833 yards. Still, he caught a career-high eight touchdowns, making up for the lack of yards.

To top it all off, Smith had one of his better postseason runs, but catching 16 passes for 190 yards. His famous “dagger” touchdown was his only playoff score that season. Smith was critical in helping the Eagles win a Super Bowl.

During the 2025 NFL season, Smith caught 77 passes for 1,008 yards and four touchdowns.

Eagles WRs Right Now

The Eagles have plenty of question marks in the wide receiver room now that AJ Brown is out of the picture.

On June 1, the Eagles and the New England Patriots agreed to swap out a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick in exchange for the star wide receiver.

Smith inevitably takes the top spot in Philadelphia. The team hopes that the USC prospect Makai Lemon picks up WR2 targets from Hurts, while one or two of the other notable offseason veteran additions (Dontayvion Wicks, Hollywood Brown) pan out.