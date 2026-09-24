Firing up the first practice of Week 3 on Thursday, the Philadelphia Eagles were fortunate to see their star running back Saquon Barkley in uniform.

However, the same can’t be said for the star wide receiver, DeVonta Smith.

DeVonta Smith Gets Concerning Practice Status Before Bears Game

After noticing Saquon in pads, with some additional protection in his shoulder and neck area, reporters in attendance pointed out the fact that DeVonta Smith was present, but not suited up.

“Devonta Smith is stretching for practice, but he’s not in pads or a helmet,” The Athletic’s Zach Berman reported on Thursday.

Typically, that means Smith will be labeled as a limited or non-participant. That doesn’t guarantee that Smith will miss the Monday Night Football action against the Chicago Bears, but it’s certainly something to monitor as the weekend approaches.

DeVonta Smith vs Titans

In the matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Smith went off.

He caught 10 passes for 117 yards and one touchdown. He dominated in targets, with 13 total from Jalen Hurts.

After the game, the star wideout didn’t lead anybody to believe he was dealing with a setback. If there is an injury in play, Nick Sirianni and Sean Mannion stayed quiet about it during their media availability leading up to the Thursday session.

Since the start of the regular season, Smith hasn’t been known to be dealing with any setbacks, but he did miss a chunk of the offseason with a hamstring injury. The chances of the star wideout logging preseason snaps were always going to be slim, but Smith missed multiple weeks of training camp. That’s something to keep in mind as the details remain unclear.