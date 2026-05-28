Eagles’ DeVonta Smith Lands Prediction That Could Change Everything

Entering the 2026 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles‘ offense could end up looking much different than it did last year.

The reasoning for the offense looking so much different wouldn’t be due to a lot of players leaving. However, it would feature A.J. Brown no longer being the go-to target for quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Brown has been expected to be traded throughout the course of the offseason. While he hasn’t been dealt yet, it is still widely anticipated that a trade will materialize. Assuming that happens, DeVonta Smith would immediately step into the top wide receiver role.

Smith, who has been overshadowed by Brown throughout his career, is more than ready for the promotion. It would also give him a chance to showcase what he’s truly capable of producing for the Eagles.

Keeping that in mind, Smith has received a major 2026 prediction that could change everything for Philadelphia.

Eagles Fans Will Love This DeVonta Smith Prediction

Losing a player of Brown’s caliber can be difficult to overcome. However, Smith will be the key player who decides whether or not the loss would be devastating.

Pro Football Focus analyst Bradly Locker has predicted that Smith is one of the players throughout the NFL who could become a first-time All-Pro this season.

“Smith has largely fallen second fiddle to A.J. Brown over the last four years, but that’s expected to change given the team’s presumptive trade of the All-Pro,” Locker wrote.

“Now, Philadelphia’s offense should revolve around Smith in the passing game, while newcomers such as Makai Lemon and Dontayvion Wicks can operate as complements.”

If Smith can play at an All-Pro level, the Eagles would be just fine. Brown would still be missed, but his replacement would be clear. Philadelphia’s offense likely would not take much of a step back if any.

DeVonta Smith’s Track Record Suggests This Is Reasonable

Since being drafted by the Eagles with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Smith has been a star for Philadelphia.

Last season, the 27-year-old wideout played in all 17 regular season games. He caught 77 passes for 1,008 yards and four touchdowns.

Throughout his entire 80-game NFL career across five seasons, Smith has totaled 385 catches for 5,019 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Those numbers are through the roof for a No. 2 wide receiver. They also prove that he’s capable of being a No. 1 wideout. Hurts and Smith have had great chemistry since they teamed up and that connection could grow even stronger with an increased role.

Whether or not Smith will live up to the hype or not remains to be seen. But, there are reasons to think that the Eagles will be just fine if they do end up trading Brown before the 2026 season arrives.