Eagles’ DeVonta Smith Problem Returns Before Cowboys Game

Another week, another DeVonta Smith absence at practice for the Philadelphia Eagles. The star wide receiver continues to deal with a hamstring injury, becoming a consistent name for the team’s loaded injury report.

On a slightly positive note, a missed practice for Smith doesn’t guarantee that he’ll be in danger of missing the Week 7 game.

Since Smith has been dealing with a hamstring injury since the summer, the Eagles have to closely monitor his health throughout the week.

After starting the season healthy in Week 1, Smith re-aggravated the injury during the Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans. He played through the Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears, but would go on to miss the next two matchups.

Smith returned to the field for the Eagles on October 18 to face the Carolina Panthers. He was targeted 14 times, catching seven passes for 75 yards and one touchdown.

The Eagles Need To Bounce Back

Despite an impressive performance from Smith during his first game back from a two-week recovery, the Eagles still came up short against the Carolina Panthers. The Eagles lost with a score of 25-14.

Now in the midst of a four-game losing streak, the Eagles are looking to get out of their losing streak with a rivalry game against the Dallas Cowboys at home.

Both teams are 2-4 heading into Monday Night Football. While the Eagles are going to be shorthanded no matter what, DeVonta Smith would be a major presence. His status is something to keep an eye on in the final days of the week.