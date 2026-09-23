If the Seattle Seahawks have an Offensive Player of the Year candidate in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, then the Philadelphia Eagles have one in the early running with their star wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

“JSN is gunning for a second straight OPOY,” Pro Football Focus posted on X on September 21.

The company shared the top-five receivers based on their grades, with Smith-Njigba leading the way. No. 2 on the list? DeVonta Smith

Eagles Get DeVonta Smith Rating That Proves Early Bets Are Paying Off

With a grade of 91.4 through two weeks, Smith has been regarded as the second-best pass-catcher over names like Parker Washington, CeeDee Lamb, and Jalen Coker, according to PFF’s grading system.

But the Eagles didn’t need PFF grades to be satisfied with what they’ve seen out of Smith so far this year.

The team knew they had to cut ties with the No. 1 target of the last four seasons with AJ Brown forcing his way out, but the Eagles had no issue simply sliding Smith into the No. 1 spot, while looking for his replacement.

So far, it’s paying off.

DeVonta Smith’s 2026 NFL Season So Far

During the Week 1 battle between the Eagles and the Washington Commanders, Smith had a quiet outing.

The veteran wideout took on just six targets, catching three passes for 53 yards. He didn’t get a chance to reach the end zone at all.

In Week 2, it was a different story. The Eagles visited the Tennessee Titans and Smith’s targets reached 13. He caught 10 of those passes for 117 yards and one touchdown. The wide receiver was clutch, making plenty of highlight plays, especially in crunch time.

It’s still very early in the season, so giving Smith any end-of-year honors is a long shot, but the Eagles have to be thrilled about what they’ve seen so far.