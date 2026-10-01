DeVonta Smith’s Setback Lingers Before Eagles Face Rams

After a lousy showing against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football, the last thing the Philadelphia Eagles need is an injured star.

Following Week 2’s win against the Tennessee Titans, the Eagles worried about the availability of Dallas Goedert, Saquon Barkley, and DeVonta Smith in Week 3.

Goedert was ruled out against the Bears due to a knee injury. While he won’t be placed on injured reserve, the veteran tight end is going to remain off the field for the time being.

As for Barkley and Smith, they practiced for most of last week before getting cleared for action against the Bears. After a day off, the Eagles held a walkthrough. The team estimated who would’ve practiced.

The belief is that Barkley would’ve been cleared as a full participant. As for DeVonta Smith, he would’ve had the day off.

DeVonta Smith’s Setback Is Lingering

Since the offseason, DeVonta Smith has been dealing with a hamstring injury.

He missed a large chunk of training camp as a result. Fortunately, Smith was able to return to the field in time to ramp up ahead of Week 1 against the Washington Commanders.

Smith turned in two strong weeks without limitations. As the Eagles prepared for the Bears, Smith’s hamstring issues came back. Now, the setback is lingering.

The good news is that the Eagles haven’t given any indication that Smith is going to miss time so far. The veteran wideout had a decent performance against the Bears and didn’t have too much to say about his hamstring after the game.

Smith caught six passes for 65 yards. He was targeted eight times.

The Eagles will have a better idea of Smith’s status against the Los Angeles Rams when they return to the practice field for more than just a walkthrough. For the time being, Smith is a name to watch going into Week 4.