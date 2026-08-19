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Eagles Get Disappointing News On Patriots Pro Bowler

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Super Bowl LX - New England Patriots Media Availability & Practice
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STANFORD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 06: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots looks on during drills during practice prior to Super Bowl LX at Stanford Stadium on February 06, 2026 in Stanford, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

On Wednesday morning, the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots are firing up their first joint practice of the week.

Leading up to the action, the Eagles learned that the Patriots’ All-Pro cornerback Christian Gonzalez is not going to be suited up on August 19.

Patriots Make Decision On Christian Gonzalez’s Practice Status

AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos

GettyDENVER, COLORADO – JANUARY 25: Christian Gonzalez #0 of the New England Patriots celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass from Jarrett Stidham #8 of the Denver Broncos (not pictured) intended for Marvin Mims Jr. #19 (not pictured) during the fourth quarter in the AFC Championship Playoff game at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. The New England Patriots defeat the Denver Broncos 10-7. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

According to Pro Football Talk, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel told the media that Gonzalez’s absence is certainly related to an injury, rather than his “ongoing contract impasse.”

As for the injury itself, that part remains a mystery. Either way, the news is disappointing for the Eagles, who came to the Patriots’ facility to work with the key players who helped deliver New England its AFC Championship win last year.

This Isn’t A Game

Super Bowl LX - New England Patriots Media Availability & Practice

GettySTANFORD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: Christian Gonzalez #0 of the New England Patriots participates in drills during practice prior to Super Bowl LX at Stanford Stadium on February 05, 2026 in Stanford, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Injury statuses are seen in a different light when it comes to training camp.

If the Eagles had an upcoming regular-season game and an All-Pro cornerback was out, it might be seen as a relief.

However, this isn’t a game. The Eagles are going to want to face the best of the best, and Gonzalez has continued to stand out on the field for the Patriots this summer when he’s healthy.

The 24-year-old former first-round pick has been with the Patriots since 2023.

After he played in just four games during the 2023 NFL season, Gonzalez played in at least 14 games in each of the next two years. His 2024 showing included 59 tackles, 11 pass deflections, and two interceptions. He was voted All-Pro that year.

In 2025, Gonzalez produced a career-high 69 tackles, along with 10 pass deflections. It wasn’t an All-Pro-worthy season, but he was a Pro Bowler.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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