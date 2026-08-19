Eagles Get Disappointing News On Patriots Pro Bowler

On Wednesday morning, the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots are firing up their first joint practice of the week.

Leading up to the action, the Eagles learned that the Patriots’ All-Pro cornerback Christian Gonzalez is not going to be suited up on August 19.

Patriots Make Decision On Christian Gonzalez’s Practice Status

According to Pro Football Talk, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel told the media that Gonzalez’s absence is certainly related to an injury, rather than his “ongoing contract impasse.”

As for the injury itself, that part remains a mystery. Either way, the news is disappointing for the Eagles, who came to the Patriots’ facility to work with the key players who helped deliver New England its AFC Championship win last year.

This Isn’t A Game

Injury statuses are seen in a different light when it comes to training camp.

If the Eagles had an upcoming regular-season game and an All-Pro cornerback was out, it might be seen as a relief.

However, this isn’t a game. The Eagles are going to want to face the best of the best, and Gonzalez has continued to stand out on the field for the Patriots this summer when he’s healthy.

The 24-year-old former first-round pick has been with the Patriots since 2023.

After he played in just four games during the 2023 NFL season, Gonzalez played in at least 14 games in each of the next two years. His 2024 showing included 59 tackles, 11 pass deflections, and two interceptions. He was voted All-Pro that year.

In 2025, Gonzalez produced a career-high 69 tackles, along with 10 pass deflections. It wasn’t an All-Pro-worthy season, but he was a Pro Bowler.