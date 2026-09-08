Philadelphia Eagles Legend Donovan McNabb Lands New Role Before NFL Season

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb is adding another role centered on the franchise he led for more than a decade.

McNabb will join Eagles content creator Thomas Mott and longtime Philadelphia reporter Zach Berman as hosts of the new Philadelphia Eagles Collective, HMA announced on September 8. The weekly show is scheduled to debut September 15 at 3 p.m. ET and will feature discussions about the Eagles throughout the season.

That timing puts McNabb and his new co-hosts into the Eagles conversation almost immediately after the games begin.

Philadelphia opens the 2026 regular season at home against the Washington Commanders on September 13. The first Eagles Collective episode comes two days later, before the Eagles travel to face the Tennessee Titans on September 20.

For Eagles fans, the significance is less that McNabb is entering sports media — he has remained a visible voice since his playing career ended — and more that he will now be part of a recurring show devoted specifically to his former team.

Donovan McNabb Brings Eagles History to New Weekly Show

Few former players are better positioned to discuss the Eagles from a quarterback’s perspective.

McNabb played in Philadelphia from 1999 through 2009 after the Eagles selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 1999 NFL draft. He led Philadelphia to five NFC Championship Game appearances, five NFC East titles and Super Bowl XXXIX.

The Eagles inducted McNabb into their Hall of Fame in 2013 and retired his No. 5 jersey.

He also remains atop several of the franchise’s most significant passing categories. McNabb finished his Eagles tenure with 32,873 passing yards and 216 touchdown passes, both franchise records, while earning six Pro Bowl selections. The Eagles describe him as the winningest quarterback in team history.

That history gives the new show a perspective beyond a conventional weekly recap. McNabb experienced the scrutiny that comes with playing quarterback in Philadelphia while leading one of the longest sustained periods of contention in franchise history.

He will be paired with two hosts who approach Eagles coverage from markedly different backgrounds.

Berman has covered the Eagles since 2012 and currently writes for The Athletic. His previous stops include the Philadelphia Inquirer, Washington Post and New York Times, and he has written multiple books about the franchise, including Underdogs: The Philadelphia Eagles’ Emotional Road to Super Bowl Victory.

Mott, meanwhile, has built a sizable digital audience around Eagles coverage. HMA said his Eagles-focused YouTube work has generated more than 58,000,000 views. His current programming regularly focuses on Philadelphia news, analysis and reaction.

Eagles Collective Will Debut During Opening Week of Season

HMA said the Philadelphia show will become the 21st program in its Creator Collective, which combines traditional reporters, former players and digital creators for team-specific discussions.

“The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the most followed, discussed, and cheered for teams in the league, and we couldn’t be happier to bring Donovan, Thomas, and Zach together at HMA to meet audiences where they are,” HMA founder and CEO Borna Nazari said in the announcement.

The company said more than 10 additional Creator Collective shows are expected to launch over the next year.

For the Eagles edition, however, the most interesting element will be the mix of perspectives.

Berman can bring daily reporting and institutional knowledge of the current organization. Mott represents the increasingly influential creator side of Eagles coverage. And McNabb brings something neither can replicate: the experience of having actually played the sport’s most scrutinized position in Philadelphia.

Fans will not have to wait long to see how that combination works. By the time the first episode airs September 15, the Eagles will already have a Week 1 result to dissect — and another game only five days away.