Son of Eagles QB Legend Makes Major Football Announcement: Report

While former quarterback Donovan McNabb became a legend in the Northeast during his football career, his son has carved out an impressive start to his football playings days on the west coast. Donovan McNabb Jr. will aim to continue that with the UNLV Rebels.

McNabb Jr., a 3-star wide receiver in the 2027 recruiting class, told Rivals he has committed to UNLV.

“Going up there for Junior Day and for the official visit, it’s felt like home from the beginning,” the wideout told Rivals’ Brandon Huffman. “Coach [Del] Alexander was the first one to offer me a committable offer back in spring and was the only receiver coach who stayed consistent with contacting me and keeping a strong connection with me. And the environment and brotherhood of the team was somewhere I knew I wanted to be.

“Talking to Coach Alexander and Coach [Dan] Mullen, they believe that I can come in and make a strong impact early in my college journey. All I need to do is keep my head down and work.”

On3’s Keegan Pope reported McNabb Jr. chose UNLV over offers from Kansas State, Iowa, Minnesota and Iowa State.

The wideout is entering his senior season at Phoenix, Arizona powerhouse high school program Brophy College Prep.

McNabb starred at Syracuse during his college career. He then became a 6-time Pro Bowl quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999-2009. McNabb led the Eagles to five NFC championship game appearances and an NFC championship in January 2005.

In 11 seasons, McNabb posted a 59% completion percentage with 216 touchdowns and 100 interceptions. He averaged 6.9 yards per pass.

McNabb finished his NFL career with the Washington Commanders and Minnesota Vikings. Overall, he registered a 98-62-1 record as a starting NFL quarterback.