Eagles’ $12.5 Million Breakout Star Proved His Clutch Gene in Win Over Titans

Plenty of players stepped up for the Philadelphia Eagles in their nail-biting 24-20 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 2.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had 2 touchdown passes, including one to Darius Cooper, who caught the game-winner with nine seconds left on the clock. DeVonta Smith caught the other touchdown and led the team with 10 receptions for 117 yards and a score.

Another offensive weapon has become a consistent performer for the Eagles. It was a quiet offseason move that’s looking like a genius one from general manager Howie Roseman.

Philadelphia Eagles Got Clutch Performance From Breakout Star

One Eagles player who really stood out for having a second straight great game was wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks. In the Titans game, Wicks caught 5 passes for 74 yards, averaging 14.8 yards per reception.

Breaking the Birds’ Thomas Peterson pointed out an interesting trend with Wicks in the game. Every catch was on third or fourth down.

“Dontayvion Wicks today: – 3rd and 12: 27 yards

– 3rd and 4: 7 yards

– 4th and 2: 5 yards

– 3rd and 12: 15 yards

– 3rd and 6: 20 yards 74 yards, 5 key conversions.”

Wicks has been a consistent performer this season, catching 7 passes for147 yards and 1 touchdown. He’s the only Eagles player who has recorded at least 70 receiving yards in each of his first two games.

The Eagles traded with the Green Bay Packers to acquire Wicks. Philly gave up a 2026 sixth-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick.

Eagles’ Offseason Trade With Dontayvion Wicks Is Paying Off

Wicks was brought in to be the replacement for A.J. Brown, who was traded about two months after Wicks was. That move is looking better by the week.

Originally, people saw rookie first-round pick Makai Lemon as the Eagles’ WR2 of the future. Since training camp, it’s been clear that Wicks was going to be the guy.

Hurts and Wicks have quickly built chemistry, and the Eagles have a long, big-play receiver they needed after Brown left. Wicks isn’t the quickest, but his route-running and strong hands are showing that he might be tough for anyone to defend.

Wicks and Hurts have built that trust quickly. Hurts hasn’t built that kind of trust since Brown came to Philly in 2022. Everyone sees something special in Wicks, but no one has seen his clutch plays as part of his game.

Philly will need more of that from Wicks as the Eagles face the Chicago Bears in Week 3 of the regular season. With the game being broadcast on Monday Night Football, he has a chance to show the national television audience what he is made of. Watch for Wicks to be a difference-maker in a game where he’ll be called on early and often.