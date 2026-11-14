All-Time Eagles Draft Bust Placed on Active Roster for Dolphins

Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor’s career persists, somehow, and got another chapter on Saturday when the Miami Dolphins promoted the former Philadelphia Eagles 1st-round pick to the 53-man roster for Sunday’s Week 10 game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Reagor, the No. 21 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, hasn’t played in a regular-season game since 2024 with the Los Angeles Chargers.
“Dolphins signed K Zane Gonzalez to their active roster, and elevated QB Brady Cook and WR Jalen Reagor to their active roster for Sunday’s game against the Colts,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Saturday.
“Dolphins signed Zane Gonzalez to 53, elevated Brady Cook, Jalen Reagor,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on his official X account.
Jalen Reagor Called ‘Worst Draft Pick of Century’
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox called the Eagles’ selection of Reagor over perennial NFL All-Pro Justin Jefferson the “Worst Draft Pick of the Century”—and it should make fellow NFC teams shudder to think what would have happened if the Eagles had taken Jefferson.
The Eagles took Reagor at No. 21 overall — just 1 spot ahead of Jefferson to the Vikings at No. 22 overall.
“Looking to add a No. 1-caliber receiver in 2020, the Eagles used the 21st overall pick on TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor,” Knox wrote. “Even then, it was viewed as a questionable choice, as Reagor was coming off a down year (611 yards) and underwhelmed at the scouting combine with a 4.47-second 40-yard dash. In retrospect, selecting Reagor one spot before the Vikings took LSU receiver Justin Jefferson was a massive mistake. Jefferson has gone on to establish himself as a top-five wideout, if not the best pass-catcher in the league. With 8,480 receiving yards, four Pro Bowls, two first-team All-Pro nods and one Offensive Player of the Year award in six seasons, Jefferson is on a Hall of Fame trajectory.”
Jalen Reagor’s Miserable Time in Philly
It didn’t take long for the Eagles to realize they had a massive bust with Reagor. It was made all the more stark by Jefferson’s instant success.
As a rookie in 2020, Reagor had 31 receptions for 396 yards and 1 touchdown in 11 games, missing 5 games with a torn thumb ligament. That same season, Jefferson had 88 receptions for 1,400 yards and 7 touchdowns while earning NFL All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors for the first time.
After 2 seasons in Philadelphia, Reagor was traded to the Vikings, where he had just 8 receptions for 104 yards and 1 touchdown in 2022 before he was released before the 2023 season. Reagor played for the New England Patriots in 2023 and spent 2024 with the Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers.
In 5 NFL seasons, Reagor has 86 receptions for 1,037 yards and 4 touchdowns in 64 games. In Jefferson’s worst year, in 2023, he had 68 receptions for 1,074 yards and 5 touchdowns in 10 games.
All-Time Eagles Draft Bust Placed on Active Roster for Dolphins