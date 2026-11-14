All-Time Eagles Draft Bust Placed on Active Roster for Dolphins

Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor’s career persists, somehow, and got another chapter on Saturday when the Miami Dolphins promoted the former Philadelphia Eagles 1st-round pick to the 53-man roster for Sunday’s Week 10 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Reagor, the No. 21 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, hasn’t played in a regular-season game since 2024 with the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Dolphins signed K Zane Gonzalez to their active roster, and elevated QB Brady Cook and WR Jalen Reagor to their active roster for Sunday’s game against the Colts,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Saturday.

“Dolphins signed Zane Gonzalez to 53, elevated Brady Cook, Jalen Reagor,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on his official X account.

Jalen Reagor Called ‘Worst Draft Pick of Century’

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox called the Eagles’ selection of Reagor over perennial NFL All-Pro Justin Jefferson the “Worst Draft Pick of the Century”—and it should make fellow NFC teams shudder to think what would have happened if the Eagles had taken Jefferson.

The Eagles took Reagor at No. 21 overall — just 1 spot ahead of Jefferson to the Vikings at No. 22 overall.