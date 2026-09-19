Eagles’ 308-Pound Quiet Lineman Named Player With ‘Most to Prove’ in Week 2

The Philadelphia Eagles will face a week of transition, with major changes coming to the offensive line.

Starting left guard Landon Dickerson drew heavy criticism after the Eagles’ 24-22 win over the Washington Commanders for his poor play. It turns out Dickerson battled through a knee injury that sent him to the IR.

His replacement hasn’t been officially announced, as Drew Kendall, Willie Lampkin, and Fred Johnson are battling it out. Many believe Kendall will be named the starter, which puts pressure on him entering Week 2.

All Eyes Are on Philadelphia Eagles’ Drew Kendall in Week 2

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox listed one player on each team who has the most to prove in Week 2. Knox chose Kendall for the Eagles.

“The Philadelphia Eagles got the win in Week 1, but they learned during the game that Landon Dickerson’s knee ailment was something that he shouldn’t be playing through. Earlier this week, they placed the standout guard on short-term injured reserve. While Philly hasn’t publicly announced who will replace Dickerson in the starting lineup, 2025 fifth-round pick Drew Kendall is the likeliest candidate. He appeared in seven games with one start as a rookie and is preparing himself to start in Week 2. ‘Just feel ready and staying ready for when my name is called. I’m not sure what’s going to happen,’ Kendall said, per Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. This will be a massive opportunity for Kendall, who can cement his status as a key reserve if he plays well. It’ll also be a big challenge, and the Eagles need Kendall to prove that he’s up to the challenge. While the Titans aren’t exactly a daunting Week 2 opponent, Philly has the Bears, Rams, and Jaguars up next on the schedule.”

Kendall appeared in seven games last season, starting in just one. He took just four special teams snaps last week.

Eagles Are Hoping for Good Drew Kendall Start

Kendall could start at least the next four games, with Dickerson needing to be out that long. That means he’ll face a lot of tough opponents.

The good news is that Kendall is surrounded by great talent on the Eagles’ offensive line. Guys like Jordan Mailata, Cam Jurgens, and Lane Johnson are considered the top-10 talents at their positions.

Tennessee provides an interesting challenge for Kendall with Jeffery Simmons on the opposite side. The Titans will line up Simmons on the left side of the line to face Kendall every play.

This will be a good barometer for where Kendall is at and whether he can handle the job. If he plays well, he could start there longer than just four games.