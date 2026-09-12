Eagles Accused Of Throwing Shade At Patriots Star AJ Brown

Preparing for the first week of action, the Philadelphia Eagles made an important change to the look of Lincoln Financial Field outside.

As they once hung a large banner of AJ Brown, the team officially replaced it with a picture of several teammates gathered in a group and bowing their heads.

It doesn’t seem like much, but some fans saw it as a final shot to Brown.

“The new banner outside the Linc where A.J. Brown once was,” NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro wrote.

NFL Fans Believe Eagles Threw Shade At AJ Brown

“Subtle message about Team. Real subtle 🦅,” Pat Wodes wrote on X.

“Team >>> me me me AjBrownalwaysinjured,” JacksonBlad said.

“Who? AJ? Never heard of him,” Unclejut added.

“Shadeeeeee,” Kenya said.

“Brown really had his own banner, a winning culture, multiple super bowl appearances, a ring, pretty good statistics, and still forced his way out. Crazy. Also he was relatively healthy. I think somehow Eagles have found a good balance to help with injuries,” Faraz Ahmed added.

It All Makes Sense

AJ Brown was accused of being a me-first player during his time with the Eagles–especially during his final season in 2025.

The wide receiver grew disgruntled just a few weeks into a season after the Eagles won the Super Bowl. It didn’t help that Brown admitted the win wasn’t as satisfying as he thought it would be. Instead, he gets more satisfaction out of dominating secondaries.

In a way, the Eagles were happy that Brown was still hungry. However, he was quick to request a trade from the team in 2025, even when they were unbeaten through several weeks. Brown wanted out, and the Eagles granted his wish. Many players were happy to see the saga end, even if they still shared a fondness for the wideout.

The banner being a shot at Brown will remain as online speculation. Still, the message is clear. The Eagles are focused on staying together as one. They know that’s the only way they can find success at the highest level. The banner is just a symbol of that.