Eagles Add 25-Year-Old Ex-Jets WR To Practice Squad

Former New York Jets wide receiver Xavier Gipson has found a new landing spot with the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane, Gipson will be added to the practice squad, with Danny Gray being placed on the team’s injured reserve.

Xavier Gipson’s NFL Career

The veteran wide receiver has been in the NFL since 2023.

The 25-year-old landed on the Jets after going undrafted in 2023.

As a rookie, Gipson appeared in 17 games for the Jets, even picking up three starts. He had 38 targets, catching 21 passes for 229 yards and zero touchdowns.

Gipson’s lone touchdown came on the ground, when he rushed eight times for 68 yards. He also had a decent season on special teams, fielding 33 punts for 319 yards and one touchdown. With kick returns, he totaled 511 yards.

During his second season with the Jets, Gipson had just nine targets in 11 games. He was primarily used on special teams. After one week of the 2025 NFL season, Gipson was cut by the Jets.

The veteran wideout joined the New York Giants for under two weeks. After he was waived by the Giants, the Eagles picked him up. Gipson appeared in five games for the Eagles. He returned six punts for 67 yards. He also had seven returns on kickoffs, totaling 177 yards.

After the Eagles waived Gipson, he returned to the Giants, but didn’t make any appearances. The wideout spent the 2026 preseason with the Giants, but failed to make the team’s final cuts. He picks back up with the Eagles’ practice squad ahead of the season opener, which takes place against the Washington Commanders on September 13.