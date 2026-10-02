By now, every football fan has seen the video of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts losing his cool on the sidelines in the Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears.

The moment came when Hurts was being evaluated for a concussion. While waiting for the results, Hurts watched the Eagles run their offense through the backup Andy Dalton. In under five plays, the ball was turned over with a red zone interception.

Hurts eventually got cleared to return to the game, but his next drive could’ve been a chance to tie up the game before halftime, rather than a desperate score to keep the game within one possession.

Eagles Coach Breaks Silence On Andy Dalton Mistake

This week, Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion finally broke his silence on the decision to dial up a pass play there, with Dalton under center.

“Obviously, with the outcome, it’s one I certainly wish I could have back if I could do it over again,” Mannion admitted to reporters, according to The Athletic’s Zach Berman.

“It was a call that we felt confident in throughout the week. We had a good week’s worth of practice. It’s something Andy has banked reps on, so I felt like it was something he could execute.”

The Eagles attempted to punch it in for points with several early-down runs for Saquon Barkley. It was a decision that the Bears clearly saw coming. They managed to stuff every play, forcing the Eagles to make the decision to roll out a passing play.

There wasn’t anything open for Dalton. Despite the protection being fine, Dalton attempted to force a pass that wasn’t there. Dalton took blame after the game. Mannion collected his share of accountability as well.

“It was obvious that you got to protect the ball, particularly down in the red zone. He knows that. On my end, obviously, in hindsight, being 20/20, I wish I would’ve called something different, but I think ultimately our level of execution in the offense in the red zone is so critical, and that starts with me,” Mannion added.

The game is over, and the Eagles certainly didn’t lose over one red zone mistake. After watching their defense give up 27 points, the Eagles countered with just seven of their own. They needed to be better in so many other areas.

This weekend, the Eagles will host the Los Angeles Rams, while shorthanded on the offensive side of the ball. It will be a difficult matchup for Philly’s offense, but it’s another good test for the young Mannion.