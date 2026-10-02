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Eagles Coach Breaks Silence On Andy Dalton Mistake

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Philadelphia Eagles v Tennessee Titans
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NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: Andy Dalton #14 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

By now, every football fan has seen the video of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts losing his cool on the sidelines in the Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears.

The moment came when Hurts was being evaluated for a concussion. While waiting for the results, Hurts watched the Eagles run their offense through the backup Andy Dalton. In under five plays, the ball was turned over with a red zone interception.

Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 28: Andy Dalton #14 of the Philadelphia Eagles congratulates Case Keenum #11 of the Chicago Bears after the game at Soldier Field on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Hurts eventually got cleared to return to the game, but his next drive could’ve been a chance to tie up the game before halftime, rather than a desperate score to keep the game within one possession.

Eagles Coach Breaks Silence On Andy Dalton Mistake

Philadelphia Eagles v Baltimore Ravens
GettyBALTIMORE, MD – AUGUST 15: Andy Dalton #14 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after a play against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of the preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 15, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

This week, Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion finally broke his silence on the decision to dial up a pass play there, with Dalton under center.

“Obviously, with the outcome, it’s one I certainly wish I could have back if I could do it over again,” Mannion admitted to reporters, according to The Athletic’s Zach Berman.

“It was a call that we felt confident in throughout the week. We had a good week’s worth of practice. It’s something Andy has banked reps on, so I felt like it was something he could execute.”

Philadelphia Eagles v Baltimore Ravens
GettyBALTIMORE, MD – AUGUST 15: Andy Dalton #14 of the Philadelphia Eagles attempts a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of the preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 15, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Eagles attempted to punch it in for points with several early-down runs for Saquon Barkley. It was a decision that the Bears clearly saw coming. They managed to stuff every play, forcing the Eagles to make the decision to roll out a passing play.

There wasn’t anything open for Dalton. Despite the protection being fine, Dalton attempted to force a pass that wasn’t there. Dalton took blame after the game. Mannion collected his share of accountability as well.

“It was obvious that you got to protect the ball, particularly down in the red zone. He knows that. On my end, obviously, in hindsight, being 20/20, I wish I would’ve called something different, but I think ultimately our level of execution in the offense in the red zone is so critical, and that starts with me,” Mannion added.

The game is over, and the Eagles certainly didn’t lose over one red zone mistake. After watching their defense give up 27 points, the Eagles countered with just seven of their own. They needed to be better in so many other areas.

This weekend, the Eagles will host the Los Angeles Rams, while shorthanded on the offensive side of the ball. It will be a difficult matchup for Philly’s offense, but it’s another good test for the young Mannion.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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Eagles Coach Breaks Silence On Andy Dalton Mistake

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