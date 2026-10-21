Eagles Connected to Chiefs as Potential Trade Partners

The Philadelphia Eagles are weighing the future of wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown as the team navigates a 2-4 start and the loss of quarterback Jalen Hurts for the remainder of the season, according to Nick Faria of Sports Illustrated.

Faria noted that Brown has seldom played since signing with Philadelphia and has been a healthy scratch in recent weeks.

With the Eagles struggling and veterans potentially available before the trade deadline, Brown could draw interest from teams seeking receiver help, including his former club, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Philadelphia Eagles Could Consider Trading Hollywood Brown

Philadelphia signed Brown in March after A.J. Brown’s departure, hoping his experience would bolster a reshaped receiving corps. Instead, the 29-year-old has yet to record a reception. He appeared in one game, carrying the ball twice for 12 yards, and has been inactive or scratched amid ankle issues and depth-chart competition.

The Eagles’ season has deteriorated further. Hurts is expected to miss the rest of the year after blood clots were found in his lungs, leaving Tanner McKee to start.

The team has also dealt with other injuries and a four-game losing streak. In that context, general manager Howie Roseman could look to deal players who lack clear roles.

NFL reporter Jordan Schultz has reported that teams believe Brown could be traded in the coming weeks.

Brown remains healthy, owns a 1,000-yard season on his résumé and posted solid production last year. Yet he has not secured meaningful snaps behind DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks and others.

Chiefs Emerge as Logical Fit for Brown

Faria listed the undefeated Chiefs as one of three possible destinations, along with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders. Kansas City lacks a consistent deep threat as Patrick Mahomes works back from the ACL and LCL tear he suffered in December 2025.

Mahomes has said he is still missing some of his previous explosiveness.

Brown spent 2024 and 2025 with the Chiefs. Injuries limited him to two games in 2024, and he finished 2025 with 49 catches for 587 yards and five touchdowns. Faria acknowledged that Brown “wasn’t too overly special” in Kansas City and “was not very effective in 2025.”

Still, an undefeated contender could use any veteran weapons as it aims for another Super Bowl appearance.

Brown’s career includes 371 receptions for 4,322 yards and 33 touchdowns. His peak came in 2021 with the Baltimore Ravens, when he recorded 91 catches for 1,008 yards and six scores. After stints in Baltimore and Arizona, the former first-round pick returned to a familiar environment in Kansas City before joining the Eagles.

Any deal would require the Eagles to find a willing partner and Brown to reintegrate into the Chiefs’ system. Faria described the idea as intriguing because Brown could provide the veteran presence a contending roster often seeks.

For Philadelphia, moving him would free a roster spot and potentially recoup a late-round pick for a player who has not factored into the offense.

The Eagles must decide whether Brown’s limited production and the team’s current trajectory make a trade preferable to keeping him through the season. The connection to Kansas City simply underscores one possible outcome if Roseman chooses to sell.