Going into a tough matchup against the Los Angeles Rams this weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles have a loaded injury report. The wide receiver DeVonta Smith is a headliner.

For the second straight week, Smith is dealing with a hamstring injury. On Wednesday, the Eagles had a walkthrough, but estimated that Smith would not practice at all if they held a session.

When the team returned to the field on Thursday for an actual practice session, Smith was absent. He was listed on the injury report as a non-participant.

While Smith’s lingering hamstring issue forced him to miss some practice before Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, a game he played in, this time seems different.

Eagles Delivered Brutal DeVonta Smith Update Before Rams Game

“There is not much optimism Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith will play Sunday against the Rams,” ESPN’s Tim McManus reported after Thursday’s practice.

“Smith has been sidelined with a hamstring injury this week and the expectation is he won’t be able to go Sunday.”

If true, that’s a brutal blow for Philadelphia’s offense, after they just spent a game struggling with Smith on the field. In the loss, Smith was targeted eight times. He caught six passes for 65 yards.

The Eagles were dominated by the Bears, taking on a 27-7 loss.

In addition to Smith, the Eagles will more than likely be without the veteran tight end Dallas Goedert. After Goedert suffered a knee injury in Week 2, the Eagles expect him to be ruled out for multiple weeks.

The passing game will rely on guys like Dontayvion Wicks, Makai Lemon, and Zach Ertz to step up. Dairus Cooper and the injured Hollywood Brown (if he plays) could be in line for more snaps as well.

The Eagles will host the Rams on Sunday, October 4.