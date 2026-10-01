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Eagles Delivered Brutal DeVonta Smith Update Before Rams Game

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NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Going into a tough matchup against the Los Angeles Rams this weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles have a loaded injury report. The wide receiver DeVonta Smith is a headliner.

For the second straight week, Smith is dealing with a hamstring injury. On Wednesday, the Eagles had a walkthrough, but estimated that Smith would not practice at all if they held a session.

Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 13: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before a game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on September 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

When the team returned to the field on Thursday for an actual practice session, Smith was absent. He was listed on the injury report as a non-participant.

While Smith’s lingering hamstring issue forced him to miss some practice before Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, a game he played in, this time seems different.

Eagles Delivered Brutal DeVonta Smith Update Before Rams Game

Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 28: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

“There is not much optimism Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith will play Sunday against the Rams,” ESPN’s Tim McManus reported after Thursday’s practice.

“Smith has been sidelined with a hamstring injury this week and the expectation is he won’t be able to go Sunday.”

Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 13: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs after a catch against K’lavon Chaisson #45 of the Washington Commanders in the third quarter of a game at Lincoln Financial Field on September 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

If true, that’s a brutal blow for Philadelphia’s offense, after they just spent a game struggling with Smith on the field. In the loss, Smith was targeted eight times. He caught six passes for 65 yards.

The Eagles were dominated by the Bears, taking on a 27-7 loss.

Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 13: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles catches a pass against Darius Rush #29 of the Washington Commanders in the third quarter of a game at Lincoln Financial Field on September 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

In addition to Smith, the Eagles will more than likely be without the veteran tight end Dallas Goedert. After Goedert suffered a knee injury in Week 2, the Eagles expect him to be ruled out for multiple weeks.

The passing game will rely on guys like Dontayvion Wicks, Makai Lemon, and Zach Ertz to step up. Dairus Cooper and the injured Hollywood Brown (if he plays) could be in line for more snaps as well.

The Eagles will host the Rams on Sunday, October 4.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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