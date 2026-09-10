NFL Investigating Eagles’ ‘Big Dom’ After Concerning Accusations From Ex-Player

The Philadelphia Eagles are just days away from their 2026 season opener against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field.

And while most of the team is swept up in the excitement of the new season, there’s one member of the Eagles organization who is bracing to receive some bad news from the NFL.

According to NFL reporter Derrick Gunn, the head of Eagles security Dom DiSandro is currently being investigated by the league after recent accusatory comments from former player Emmanuel Acho.

“The NFL is still investigating Eagles head of security Dom DiSandro based on comments made by Emmanuel Acho on his Speakeasy Podcast back in early August,” Gunn posted on X. “Acho who played for 3 NFL teams never mentioned a name. But it has been widely speculated he was referring to Big Dom.”

What is Eagles’ Dom DiSandro Being Accused of?

During an episode of his “Speakeasy” podcast, Acho was discussing the car wreck involving San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

The police initially named the other driver involved in Shanahan’s wreck for being at fault, which Shanahan quickly corrected, but it prompted some to question when the 49ers had persuaded the police to say otherwise.

Acho then recalled a similar incident during his playing days in which he said the head of security for the team he played for got him out of a bind after he rear-ended another driver.

“I’m playing for a team, I can’t say what team,” Acho said. “I played for three so, at least you all can’t know exactly which one. … I [contacted] one of our security people. He says, ‘Acho, when the cop shows up, send the cop away. I’m going to send you another cop. And that other cop is going to say it wasn’t your fault. It was their fault.’ I was like, ‘Wait, they do that?’

“So, I hit him. Cop comes up. ‘Hey, everything good?’ I’m like, ‘Everything’s good, don’t worry about it. Somebody is going to come here. That cop leaves. We send another cop. The other cop that comes to document says she’s at fault. I was like, ‘Yo, this is crazy.’

“Our head of security had to offer them two home tickets plus signed jerseys.”

Acho also revealed that the second cop, who was sent by the team, listed the other driver at fault, and once the other driver discovered he played for the Eagles, she insisted her and her daughter were injured in the crash.

Not the First Time Dom DiSandro Has Been in Trouble With NFL

Unfortunately for DiSandro, he’s no stranger to hearing from the league office.

He was hit with a $75,000 fine in September of last year for texting from the Eagles bench during a preseason game against the New York Jets. The team disputed that “Big Dom” only had one foot in the bench area, but the NFL still fined him anyway.

Before that incident, DiSandro was hit with an even heftier fine for a sideline incident involving a player.

During a game against the San Francisco 49ers in 2023, DiSandro got into a scuffle with linebacker Dre Greenlaw that resulted in him being fined $100,000 and receiving a one-game ban.

DiSandro and Greenlaw later made up, but “Big Dom” became a viral sensation after the fact.