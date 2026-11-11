Eagles Have Stockpiled Absurd Amount of Draft Picks After NFL Trade Deadline

It’s been a season to forget for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Less than two years removed from winning Super Bowl LIX, the Eagles have lost seven straight games, hit their bye week at 2-7 after a 19-11 loss to the New York Giants, and they’ll be without quarterback Jalen Hurts for the rest of the season after doctors found multiple blood clots in his lungs.

So general manager Howie Roseman did something the Eagles almost never do at the trade deadline: He sold.

However, it might go down as one of the best selling jobs in recent memory. Philly now owns an astonishing number of picks over the next three drafts, many of them coming in the first two rounds.

Breaking Down the Eagles’ Draft Haul

Here’s what Philly is working with in the first two rounds over the next three years:

2027: Eagles’ first (currently No. 5 overall), Jaguars’ first, Eagles’ second

2028: Eagles’ first, Patriots’ first, Eagles’ second, Ravens’ second

2029: Eagles’ first, Eagles’ second, Jaguars’ second

Oh, and they own three fifth-round picks in 2027 too.

CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell believes that kind of ammunition means Roseman will be able to rebuild the Eagles “in no time.”

However, it could’ve been even more.

The Eagles had a deal in place to send edge-rusher Arnold Ebiketie to the Cincinnati Bengals for a 2027 sixth-round pick, but the trade fell through after Over the Cap’s Nick Korte pointed out it would cost Cincinnati a third-round compensatory pick.

Philly also hung onto several players on expiring deals. That included cornerback Riq Woolen, wide receiver Hollywood Brown, and tight end Dallas Goedert. Bigger fish like running back Saquon Barkley and receiver DeVonta Smith, who both had trade interest, were also held onto.

Still, for a franchise that’s spent years trading picks for stars, this is a strange new position to be in. But with their own first-rounder currently sitting in the top five, Roseman might be holding one of the best hands in the league come April.

Eagles Cash in on Jordan Davis Trade

The Eagles’ biggest move came on Monday when they shipped defensive tackle Jordan Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick.

It was a stunning return for a team captain and former No. 13 overall pick who signed a three-year, $78 million extension back in March.

The Davis deal didn’t happen in a vacuum, either. Roseman had already been stockpiling picks for months.

He sent wide receiver A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots in June for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-rounder. After Week 4, he moved center Cam Jurgens and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2028 second-rounder and a 2027 fifth.

Add it all up, and CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani pointed out that the Eagles landed two first-round picks, two second-round picks, and two fifth-round picks for those three players. That’s a haul he compared to the Ricky Williams trade between Washington and New Orleans in 1999.

ESPN’s Seth Walder gave the Eagles an A for the Davis trade. He stated Philadelphia should be “thrilled at this return.” The Athletic went a step further with an A+.