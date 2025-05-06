Eagles Emerge as Desired Landing Spot for Former All-Pro Defender

The vast majority of recent Super Bowl champions have been forced to part ways with significant contributors the following offseason — and the Philadelphia Eagles are no different.

One those losses was C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who was traded to the Houston Texans earlier this offseason.

Fortunately for Philly, a recent report suggests the Eagles have emerged as the desired landing spot for a former All-Pro safety entering the 2025 NFL season.

Report Links Interest from Former All-Pro Safety Justin Simmons to Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio was the architect behind the vast improvement from the Philadelphia from 2023 to 2024 — which was never more evident than this unit’s dominant performance in their Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs back in February.

After parting ways with Gardner-Johnson this offseason, NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger said with confidence on NFL Network earlier this week that Justin Simmons want to be with the Eagles in Philadelphia for the upcoming 2025 NFL season.

Baldinger said, “He wants to come to Philadelphia… He wants to be there… Just find him a house in South Jersey. He’s gonna be here.”

Many takes from analysts on NFL Network lack this type of conviction when talking about potential landing spots for free agents, which makes Baldinger’s take noteworthy.

Simmons 62 total tackles in 2024 were the lowest total since his rookie year back in 2016. When you pair his drop in tackling production with his lack of explosive plays at the age of 31 — registering no sacks, forced fumbles, or fumble recoveries — organizations may be wondering what Simmons still has left in the tank entering his 10th year in the NFL.

Justin Simmons Could Reunite with Eagles DC Vic Fangio in Philadelphia

Outside of Baldinger’s strong prediction, Simmons himself even commented on how going to Philadelphia to reunite with Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio — who relied on Simmons to anchor the back end of the defense during his time as head coach of the Denver Broncos from 2019 to 2021 — who helped Simmons reach his full potential in the league during their time together.

Simmons said of a potential reunion on a recent episode of the Talkin’ Ball Podcast, “Man, having a chance to reunite with Vic, and then also defensive backs Christian Parker… To have an opportunity to go play in Philly, especially reuniting with [those guys], it’s high on the list.”

Simmons’ best year of his career was in Fangio’s defense back in 2020, when he recorded 96 total tackles to go with five interceptions and one fumble recovery in just 16 games.

The Eagles have a collection of ascending young players in their secondary that features Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, and the newly drafted Andrew Mukuba.

Additionally, the team expects to get back safety Sydney Brown from injury, who could compete for full-time role in this defense with the loss of Gardner-Johnson and Darius Slay this offseason.

The team could choose to roll out a very young, but talented, secondary in 2025, but the addition of a veteran safety who is very familiar with this defense scheme would make a ton of sense — assuming the Eagles and Simmons can come to a financial agreement that makes sense for both sides.