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Eagles Fans Notice Something Different About DeVonta Smith

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DeVonta Smith
Mitchell Leff/Getty
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 16: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Cleveland Browns in the second half of the NFL Preseason 2025 game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 16, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Cleveland Browns defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 22-13. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

This weekend, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith linked with his now-former teammate AJ Brown at the Christian Gonzalez celebrity basketball game.

The reunion between the two star wideouts became a secondary story to the way Smith looked. As the Eagles’ new WR1 flashed his basketball skills, NFL fans couldn’t help but notice he looks like he might’ve put on some good weight by getting bulkier.

On Reddit, fans discussed the “not so Slim Reaper.”

Eagles Fans Notice Something Different About DeVonta Smith

DeVonta Smith

Mitchell Leff/GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 16: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Cleveland Browns in the second half of the NFL Preseason 2025 game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 16, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Cleveland Browns defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 22-13. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

RoscoeSantangelo got even more creative with the nickname: The Gym Reaper

Repulsive_Layer1597 suggests this isn’t anything new: Dudes always been ripped it just so happens he plays a sport against giant humans.

TylerEverything with a shoutout to a favorite: Bro has been downing the Wawa hoagies

ItsChris_8776_ makes a bold prediction: Yeah he’s gonna be a top 10 WR next year easily idc

wardledo with some more creative nicknaming: Him Reaper

DeVonta Smith Gets Ready For The Next Step

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, Jalen Hurts, and receiver, DeVonta Smith, celebrating during their win against the Los Angeles Rams on September 21, 2025.

GettyPhiladelphia Eagles quarterback, Jalen Hurts, and receiver, DeVonta Smith, celebrating during their win against the Los Angeles Rams on September 21, 2025.

Smith has already been one of the most underrated wide receivers in the NFL.

He entered the Eagles with high expectations as a former Heisman Trophy winner, who was drafted 10th overall out of Alabama.

In year two, Smith shared the field with AJ Brown, who was one of the top wideouts in the game. Smith produced his first 1,000-plus-yard season, but the All-Pro run from Brown overshadowed it.

DeVonta Smith

Getty ImagesEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 11: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball during the first half of the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 11, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Heading into the 2026 NFL season, Smith has 5,019 yards under his belt with 31 touchdowns. He’ll slide into the WR1 slot for the first time since his rookie year, after watching Brown get traded to the Patriots for a first-round pick and a fifth-round pick.

With Smith looking bulkier, it only adds to Eagles fans’ excitement for the 27-year-old’s upcoming run.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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