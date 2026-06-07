This weekend, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith linked with his now-former teammate AJ Brown at the Christian Gonzalez celebrity basketball game.

The reunion between the two star wideouts became a secondary story to the way Smith looked. As the Eagles’ new WR1 flashed his basketball skills, NFL fans couldn’t help but notice he looks like he might’ve put on some good weight by getting bulkier.

On Reddit, fans discussed the “not so Slim Reaper.”

Eagles Fans Notice Something Different About DeVonta Smith

RoscoeSantangelo got even more creative with the nickname: The Gym Reaper

Repulsive_Layer1597 suggests this isn’t anything new: Dudes always been ripped it just so happens he plays a sport against giant humans.

TylerEverything with a shoutout to a favorite: Bro has been downing the Wawa hoagies

ItsChris_8776_ makes a bold prediction: Yeah he’s gonna be a top 10 WR next year easily idc

wardledo with some more creative nicknaming: Him Reaper

DeVonta Smith Gets Ready For The Next Step

Smith has already been one of the most underrated wide receivers in the NFL.

He entered the Eagles with high expectations as a former Heisman Trophy winner, who was drafted 10th overall out of Alabama.

In year two, Smith shared the field with AJ Brown, who was one of the top wideouts in the game. Smith produced his first 1,000-plus-yard season, but the All-Pro run from Brown overshadowed it.

Heading into the 2026 NFL season, Smith has 5,019 yards under his belt with 31 touchdowns. He’ll slide into the WR1 slot for the first time since his rookie year, after watching Brown get traded to the Patriots for a first-round pick and a fifth-round pick.

With Smith looking bulkier, it only adds to Eagles fans’ excitement for the 27-year-old’s upcoming run.