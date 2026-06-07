For a moment, Philadelphia Eagles fans felt the thrill of Howie Roseman possibly getting in on the Myles Garrett sweepstakes.

Ultimately, the Cleveland Browns sent Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. The Eagles participated in a trade hours later, but that involved sending the star wide receiver AJ Brown to the New England Patriots for draft assets.

A former player-turned-analyst, Bart Scott, is convinced that Howie Roseman will soon pivot to a possible Maxx Crosby deal.

“I know Howie Roseman, and I see a big move coming,” Scott said on Get Up.

“I’m telling you guys, a big move is coming. Howie Roseman always has a plan. I believe that Howie Roseman is going to take the space that he has—he just saw what happened with Myles Garrett—he’s not going to be one-upped by anybody.”

Eagles Fans React To Maxx Crosby Trade Speculation From NFL Analyst

Seeing as though Crosby is one of the top pass rushers in the NFL, the idea of the Eagles adding him brings some excitement.

Based on Scott’s educated guess about what the Eagles do next, how do Eagles fans feel about the potential addition?

Ellsworth187 on Reddit has doubts: “Can’t afford him with the extensions that are on the horizon. Not at his age. Maybe his medicals were legit as well. Jalen Carter is gonna get a bag. Mitchell and Cooper, too, in a couple of years. Luxury we can’t afford.”

Nonamephase on Reddit believes it’s too late: “Only made sense if the Greenard trade never materialized.”

Deciver95 prefers offensive moves: “Can’t afford him. Need o-line more than d-line.”

Got_yayo doesn’t want the Eagles giving up too much: “Nah, we extend our window through the draft.”

No_Enthusiasm_8512 suggests the Eagles wait and see: “Let’s see where the team is at first. Our offense is undergoing some heavy refurbishing at the moment so we want to put any spare resources toward that and snipe some additions like a Jaelan Philips during the season hopefully if the opportunity presents itself.”

Astrawberryandakiwi wants the Eagles to continue their same strategy: “No. This team was built through the draft.”

The Cost Of Maxx Crosby: Why Eagles Fans Are Hesitant

Maxx Crosby was already traded by the Las Vegas Raiders to the Baltimore Ravens back in March.

Baltimore gave up two first-round picks in the deal. The trade fell through after Crosby’s physical was failed by Baltimore.

There are red flags in making a deal for Crosby–his failed physical being the most notable concern in any potential acquisition.

Beyond that, the best points involved discussion of the draft. The Eagles have had some success getting defensive stars through the trade market in the past (Darius Slay), but the current core is built through the draft.

Names like Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Cooper DeJean, and Quinyon Mitchell are homegrown talents. The Eagles are going through a strong stretch of seasons, developing draft picks into defensive stars. Giving up picks for Crosby takes away that opportunity in the near future, which is a valid concern.

Crosby is a win-now piece, but many Eagles fans aren’t comfortable with Howie Roseman making that kind of deal.