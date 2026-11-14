NFL Punishes 3 Eagles Players for What They Did in Loss to Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles’ season has gone from bad to worse, and now it’s costing some players money too.

The Eagles fell 19-11 to the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 9. It was their seventh straight loss, their longest skid since 2012. It also dropped them to 2-7 heading into the bye. The Giants also got their first win in Philadelphia since 2013.

On Saturday, the NFL handed out the bill.

Linebacker Zack Baun was fined $6,750 for unnecessary roughness (use of the helmet), safety Andrew Mukuba was fined $9,041 for unnecessary roughness (hit on a defenseless player), and linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. was fined $6,428 for unnecessary roughness (tripping), according to the league’s weekly accountability report.

That’s $22,219 between the three of them.

Zack Baun, Andrew Mukuba Fined for Hits That Weren’t Flagged

The most notable fine went to Baun.

Early in the third quarter, Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy kept the ball on a run and tried to lower his shoulder into Baun. Baun led with his helmet and hit McCarthy square in the side and lower abdomen.

The hit knocked both players out of the game. McCarthy went to the locker room with a hip injury, and backup Jameis Winston came in and threw the Giants’ only touchdown, a wide-open 5-yard pass to tight end Isaiah Likely. McCarthy eventually returned. Baun (back) went inside to be evaluated and later returned to the sideline.

There was no flag on the play. But the hit got plenty of attention online.

“JJ McCarthy ran into a WALL on this one. Held my breath for a second,” Fireside Giants host Anthony Rivardo wrote.

To his credit, McCarthy praised Baun for the hit afterward and took responsibility, saying he needed to do a better job protecting himself.

Mukuba’s fine also came on a play the officials let go. In the first quarter, the Giants drove for a 49-yard field goal, and Bleeding Green Nation noted Mukuba got away with a helmet-to-helmet hit on that drive.

The fine caps a rough day for the young safety. The Philadelphia Inquirer gave the Eagles’ safeties a D grade and noted Mukuba was part of multiple coverage busts, including the one that left Likely all alone in the end zone.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Has an Opening Kickoff Problem

Trotter’s fine came on the very first play of the game. It’s not a new pattern either.

In Week 5 in London, Trotter and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. were ejected after fighting on the opening kickoff. The officials said the two were disqualified for continuous non-football actions after the play was over. The kickoff didn’t even count, since it was wiped out by offsetting penalties.

Trotter, the son of four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, was expected to start that day over Jihaad Campbell.

At least he made up for it against the Giants. Trotter finished with 11 tackles and a forced fumble.

Oh, and the one Eagles defender who did draw a personal foul flag wasn’t fined. Defensive tackle Jordan Davis was flagged for roughing the passer on a late hit on McCarthy in the second quarter, but his name isn’t on the list.