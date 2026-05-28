Eagles Get Bad News on AJ Brown Trade Timeline After OTAs Start

The Philadelphia Eagles have fired up OTAs this week, and AJ Brown has not been with the team. While it’s not uncommon for stars to skip the sessions, Brown’s case brings a little more attention to it.

The entire NFL knows that Brown is on the trade block. And the New England Patriots have been the strongest suitor for quite some time.

While many anticipate a June 1 deal, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport issued bad news on the trade timeline.

June 1 is next Monday, and the Eagles-Patriots talks are seemingly not going far momentarily.

The Bad News on AJ Brown’s Trade Timeline

“I just don’t know that it’s like snap your fingers and the deal is done,” Rapoport said on Wednesday.

“The two sides are where they had been, which is the Eagles wanting a first-round pick in 2027. The Patriots, the most likely destination — we’ll see if someone else arises — not being willing to give up a first-round pick as of right now. That means they’re not particularly close, and there’s a chance this could drag on for the foreseeable future.”

It’s well known that the Eagles want to be compensated with at least a first-round pick for Brown. Not only is the wide receiver still in a top tier with his skill set, but there are massive financial implications attached to moving AJ Brown this season.

Neither side seems willing to bite the bullet on their end. As a result, the timeline leaves everybody wondering if and when the Brown-Patriots pairing could come together.

Could The Eagles Work Everything Out?

Players on the Eagles’ roster typically have nothing but positive things to say about Brown. However, it’s clear that everybody is prepared for any potential scenario, which includes Brown leaving the team.

From a football standpoint, that’s unfortunate. Despite Brown having a down year in 2025, he still cracked the 1,000-yard mark for the fourth-straight season.

Brown appeared in 15 games, catching 78 passes for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns.

Beyond the game, Brown has seemed unhappy in Philadelphia for quite some time. While the wide receiver hasn’t admitted to personal relationships deteriorating, the team’s struggles in the passing game have been a source of frustration for Brown. He’s been open about that.

While the chances of Brown leaving the Eagles seem much higher than him returning to play for Philly, the trade rumors might remain alive for the time being, as talks seem stalled.