Eagles Got Good News on Eli Stowers Before Commanders Game

It has been a rough first four months for the young career of Philadelphia Eagles rookie tight end Eli Stowers.

After struggling through OTAs, training camp, and preseason, Stowers dealt with a hamstring injury toward the end of preseason. That kept him out while he recovered.

Many were wondering what his status would be going into Week 1 against the Washington Commanders. The Eagles gave the first good sign that things were going well for Stowers.

Philadelphia Eagles Showed Good News on Eli Stowers

The Eagles were back at practice on Wednesday, preparing for the Commanders showdown, when fans saw a great sight. Stowers was seen suited up and practicing with the Eagles.

“#Eagles rookie TE Eli Stowers (hamstring) and other players who got dinged up late in the preseason are dressed to practice in some capacity. Birds are healthy (again) heading into the season.”

Stowers played in two preseason games, catching 3 passes for 12 yards on 5 targets. In the latest Eagles depth chart entering Week 1, he was listed as the third-string tight end behind Dallas Goedert and Johnny Mundt.

Philly selected Stowers in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft out of Vanderbilt. He was the John Mackey Award winner and an All-American selection last year after catching 62 passes for 769 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Eagles Could Have Eli Stowers Available for Commanders Week 1 Game

Stowers has a lot of work to do to see himself on the field for the Eagles, but this is a good sign. After a tough few months in Philly, some good news was needed for the rookie.

Eagles fans hoped Stowers would make a bigger impact in 2026, but that won’t happen. He’ll have a year to learn behind Goedert and Mundt before potentially taking over the starting spot in 2027.

His development has taken a lot longer than expected. The athletic ability is there, but with some weaknesses in blocking and still learning how to be an NFL tight end, this won’t be fixed overnight.

Stowers’ potential is still through the roof with what he can do. He brings 4.51-second speed while also being able to become a playmaker in an offense.

There is more to the tight end position than that, though, which is where Stowers is struggling. Philly is good enough at tight end that Stowers can slow down a bit and just learn how to play first. Goedert is still a borderline top-10 tight end in this league, so he should be able to hold things down.

The Eagles could still see Stowers on the field at some point this season, but it is going to take some time for him to get there.