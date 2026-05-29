Eagles Insider Delivers Great News on First Look at Mannion’s Offense

A new Offensive Coordinator has taken over for the Philadelphia Eagles this week for the team’s first set of OTAs.

Following the first glimpse of Sean Mannion’s offense, Eagles Insider Zach Berman issued his thoughts on the new-look offense, led by Jalen Hurts.

The First Look At The Eagles’ New Offense Is A Good One

“If you want the offense to look different, it’s already noticeable,” Berman stated after the first OTA session that was open for reporters to see.

“They’re under center far more than I can ever remember. In fact, Saquon Barkley said he’s going to operate from under center more than any point in his career. Sean Mannion said it’s going to be a blend between concepts that he’s used in the past, including the last two years in Green Bay, and what the Eagles have run with Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni. But Jalen Hurts called it a new brand of football and said you can see Mannion’s vision.”

The Eagles have had plenty of struggles on the offensive side of the ball beyond the 2025 NFL season.

During the 2024 regular season, Kellen Moore often faced criticism, but his strong showing in the playoffs earned him plenty of praise and a head coaching opportunity with the New Orleans Saints in the end.

Kevin Patullo didn’t find the same success in 2025. The Eagles’ offense struggled during the regular season, and they didn’t look any better in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. The Eagles’ Super Bowl repeat campaign ended pretty early.

Of course, Eagles fans want to see a new offensive system implemented in 2026. While one OTA session isn’t going to confirm a successful offensive season is on the way, the team certainly seems to be off to a good start.