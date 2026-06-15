The Philadelphia Eagles hope to get Jalen Hurts back on track as he plays under another offensive coordinator, Sean Mannion.

The numbers don’t quite tell the full story of Hurts’ 2025 NFL season. He improved in passing yards from 2,903 yards to 3,224 and tossed seven more touchdowns compared to the Super Bowl campaign.

But the eye test showed a quarterback who clearly didn’t look as sharp, confident, aggressive, or all of the above. Fortunately, Hurts truly can’t be blamed for all of the Eagles’ offensive issues in 2025. The offensive coordinator, Kevin Patullo, was let go for a reason.

The All-Pro wide receiver AJ Brown couldn’t wait to get out of the building. The season felt like a lot of self-sabotage outside of Hurts’ control, and because of that, the veteran quarterback landed a positive prediction for the 2026 NFL season.

Eagles Insider Makes Bold Jalen Hurts Prediction For 2026 Season

In Philly Voice’s “rebound or regress” series, Hurts was predicted to do the former.

“I’ve learned not to bet against Hurts when he feels like he has something to prove,” Eagles insider Jimmy Kempski wrote. “And certainly, the scheme can’t be worse than it was a year ago, right? Rebound.”

Hurts has had so much pressure on him since before he even landed in the league. Hurts went from getting benched at Alabama to becoming a Heisman candidate at Oklahoma.

He was selected in the second round by the Eagles to back up Carson Wentz. As Philly knows, Hurts threatened Wentz’s job on arrival, and it wasn’t long before the keys to the franchise turned over to No. 1.

Jalen Hurts’ Eagles History

Since Hurts took over as the Eagles’ franchise passer, he’s been up and down. In 2022, he was an MVP candidate with an NFC title win. In 2023, he was widely considered a regressed player.

During the 2024 NFL season, the Eagles dialed up a heavy run game, which forced Hurts’ production to take a hit. Still, he led the Eagles to a Super Bowl LIX win, which ended with him winning Super Bowl MVP.’

Then, 2025 has many wondering if Hurts’ time in Philadelphia could be running short. Never say never, but a bounce-back season should shut down any of that discussion surrounding the soon-to-be 28-year-old quarterback.

Hurts heads into 2026 with 17,891 yards, completing 64.4% of his passes. He has 110 touchdowns and just 45 interceptions.

On the ground, Hurts rushed 779 times for 3,554 yards and 42 touchdowns.