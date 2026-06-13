Soon enough, the Philadelphia Eagles will have to pay up for Jalen Carter.

The star defensive lineman is eligible for a new contract, and for the past year, many NFL analysts have predicted that he would be in line for one of the most lucrative contracts for a player at his position.

Of course, after the 2025 NFL season, there might be plenty of hesitation there. Carter dealt with injury concerns throughout the year, which made it seem like he took a step back. You could see it in the numbers.

Eagles’ Jalen Carter Contract Talks Get Notable Update From NFL Insider

Carter’s new deal isn’t done, but that doesn’t signal a lack of trying from Howie Roseman. The holdup could be financial–or maybe it’s more complicated.

When Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer assessed the situation, he suggested that the next deal for Carter may have “plenty of protections in it.”

“Paying Jalen Carter is a risk, and the Eagles obviously know it and will be cautious moving forward,” Breer explained.

“He just became eligible for a second contract, and if Philly is going to give him one before this season starts, my guess is there’ll be plenty of protections in it.”

Should The Eagles Move Forward With Carter?

There was a rumor floating around that suggested the Cleveland Browns were interested in taking on Jalen Carter in a deal centered around sending Myles Garrett to the Eagles.

The Eagles reportedly said no, signaling they are still very much sold on Carter as a long-term face of the defense.

While the setbacks throughout the 2025 season are a concern, the Eagles have been preparing to make a massive offer to Carter since they saw how critical he was to the Super Bowl-winning defense in 2024.

The stats aren’t eye-popping. In 43 career games, Carter has just 13.5 sacks and 108 tackles. But the film doesn’t lie. When healthy, Carter is a game-changer for the Eagles’ defensive front.