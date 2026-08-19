Eagles Legend Jason Kelce Lands New Opportunity In NFL

The Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce will be a part of an ESPN broadcast team during the 2026 NFL season, calling games in the booth.

According to a report from Sports Business Journal, Kelce will be a part of at least four broadcasts. He’ll work alongside Kurt Warner and Dave Pasch.

Will Kelce Call Any Eagles Games?

As of August 19, Kelce is slated to call just one Eagles game for the upcoming season. He’s slated to be on the call for the Week 5 battle between the Eagles and the Jacksonville Jaguars, which is set to take place in London.

The other games are Indianapolis Colts vs. Washington Commanders in Week 4, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints in Week 7, and a game that has not been determined for Week 16.

That leaves the door open for a possible second Eagles-related broadcast for the franchise legend.

Kelce Beyond The Eagles

The 38-year-old former center has taken up a lot of gigs in his post-NFL career.

In addition to his New Heights show, which is a podcast that he co-hosts with Travis Kelce, the former Eagle has had his own late-night show and has been a part of numerous sports broadcasts over the years.

Kelce brings a credible resume to the broadcast, playing in the NFL for over 200 games. In 2011, Kelce was a sixth-round pick out of Cincinnati.

With the Eagles, he played from 2011 to 2023. His football resume includes seven Pro Bowl nods, six First-Team All-Pro selections, and a Super Bowl championship.