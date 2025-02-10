Eagles Make a Statement With Swift Work of Chiefs in Super Bowl Demolition for the Ages

For all intents and purposes Super Bowl 59 was all but in the books by halftime as the Philadelphia Eagles put a beat down for the ages on the Kansas City Chiefs that not many saw coming. But before we get into the anatomy of the Kansas City autopsy here’s a look at how things went down in the Crescent City tonight.

Here’s How it Went Down: Chiefs vs Eagles

Final Score: Chiefs 22, Eagles 40

Chiefs 22, Eagles 40 Records: Chiefs 17-3; Eagles 18-3,

Chiefs 17-3; Eagles 18-3, Betting Winners: Eagles -+1.5, Money Line +115

Eagles -+1.5, Money Line +115 Heavy on Eagles Player of the Game: Jalen Hurts 17/22, 221 yards, one touchdown, one interception, 11 carries, 72 yds 1 TD, QB rating 119.7

Jalen Hurts 17/22, 221 yards, one touchdown, one interception, 11 carries, 72 yds 1 TD, QB rating 119.7 Next up for the Eagles: Super Bowl Winning Parade

Birds Crush the Chiefs and Party with Lombardi

Super Bowl 59 saw the Kansas City Chiefs hold Eagles Running back to his lowest first half output of the year, just 31 yards on 12 carries for the NFL’s leading rusher and still the Philadelphia Eagles turned in their most dominant, lopsided first half of the season, taking a 24-0 lead over the Chiefs into halftime at the Superdome in New Orleans, LA. It was the largest deficit for the Chiefs in their last 54 games and the Birds defense chased Patrick Mahomes all over the field, causing him to throw two interceptions, a pick six to Eagles rookie Cornerback Cooper De Jean and then another deep in their own territory to Linebacker Zack Baun with under two minutes left.

The Birds turned two Kansas City turnovers into 14 points. Jalen Hurts was sharp completing 11/15 for 123 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also ran one in to opening scoring on a tush push. Mahomes was just 6/14 for 33 yards in the first half and was sacked three times. The three time Super Bowl Champion finished 21/32 for 257 yards and three touchdowns to go along with his two first half picks to make the final score much closer than the game dictated. Credit the Eagles defense for making life difficult for Mahomes as the Birds’ defense sacked #15 six times including a strip sack by Milton Williams in the second half.

The Birds outgained the Chiefs 179-23 and led had 13 first downs to Kansas City’s one while possessing the ball for 19:59-10:01 in the first half.

Jalen Hurts was named the Super Bowl MVP with a performance for the history books. Hurst finished 17/22 for 221 yards and two touchdowns and an interception. He also extended plays and moved the chains with his feet rushing 11 times for 72 yards and a touchdown. He put an exclamation on the day with a 46 yard TD bomb strike to Devonta Smith in the 3rd quarter to give the Eagles a 34-0 lead and put the stake through Patrick Mahomes’ heart, finally rendering the future hall of fame dead on arrival.

The Eagles win Super Bowl 59 over the Chiefs, 40-22. Its Philly’s second Super Bowl Title in the last eight seasons.